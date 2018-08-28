Hotel association in hot spring city Beppu teams up with Airbnb

Kyodo

OITA – A hotel association in Beppu, Oita Prefecture, a city known for its hot springs, said Monday it will work with Airbnb Inc. to attract more tourists from abroad.

A total of 111 hotels and inns that are members of the Beppu City Ryokan Hotel Association hope to increase overseas recognition of the city’s main attraction by teaming up with the U.S. company.

Beppu is set to receive an influx of foreign visitors next year when it will be one of the host cities of the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

The association and Airbnb will soon sign a memorandum of understanding, under which the private home rental company will help hotel operators create listings on Airbnb’s website for foreign tourists and organize a promotional campaign.

It is rare for a local hotel association in Japan to cooperate with Airbnb to attract tourists.

“We hope more tourists will stay at Japan’s traditional inns and hotels and get to know the tradition of enjoying hot springs better,” said an association official.

