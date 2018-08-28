Students in flood-hit area back to school for first time after disaster

Kyodo

OKAYAMA – Students in one of the areas hardest hit by heavy rain last month in Okayama Prefecture returned to school Tuesday for the first time since deadly downpours ravaged the western region.

Before the start of their new school term next Monday, students of Yata elementary school in the Mabicho district of Kurashiki gathered at a different facility as their school building has yet to be restored after floodwater reached the second floor. They last attended the school on July 5.

Principal Takumi Osaki told a school assembly, “I believe many of you must have had a terrifying experience in the torrential rains. I am so happy that you are all safe and are now back at school.”

A riverbank near the elementary school collapsed in the downpours, causing a wide area to become inundated. According to the local education board, 287 students at the school were unhurt but a massive amount of mud flowed inside the school building.

Until a temporary school building is constructed, students will attend classes at different schools for about one month.

“I was waiting to see my friends. I want to study hard and play with everyone,” said Hiroki Misawa, a 10-year-old fifth grader.

At least 226 people died and 10 others remain unaccounted for in the torrential rains that caused landslides and flooding across western Japan.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

The Justice Ministry is set to upgrade its Immigration Bureau to an agency, according to government sources.
Japan will overhaul Immigration Bureau to create agency for expected surge of blue-collar workers...
The Justice Ministry will upgrade its Immigration Bureau to an agency from April to deal with an anticipated influx of foreign workers, Justice Minister Yoko Kamikawa said at a news conference i...
Tomoyuki Sugimoto, a Japanese man released by North Korea after being detained in early August, arrives at Beijing International Airport from Pyongyang on Tuesday.
Japanese man freed by North Korea flies from Pyongyang to Beijing
A Japanese man released by North Korea after being detained earlier this month for an unknown reason arrived in Beijing from Pyongyang by air Tuesday and is expected to return to Japan later in ...
Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera visits the Ground Self-Defense Force's Higashifuji firing range in Shizuoka Prefecture on Sunday. The Defense Ministry's annual defense paper released Tuesday says Japan's threat assessment for North Korea has not changed.
Japan's assessment of North Korea threat unchanged despite Kim-Trump summit: annual defense paper
Japan has not changed its assessment of the threat posed by nuclear-armed North Korea despite the June 12 U.S.-North Korea summit and ensuing denuclearization talks between the two countries, th...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Children get off a school bus in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, on Tuesday for their first day of school since torrential rains hit western Japan in July. | KYODO

, , , ,