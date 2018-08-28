/

Japanese man freed by North Korea flies from Pyongyang to Beijing

Kyodo

BEIJING/PYONGYANG – A Japanese man detained in North Korea left Pyongyang by air on Tuesday, Kyodo News confirmed, two days after Pyongyang’s official media suddenly reported that the country has decided to expel him “on the principle of humanitarianism.”

Tomoyuki Sugimoto, who visited North Korea as a tourist, had been in custody for alleged crimes, but the nation “decided to leniently condone him,” the Korean Central News Agency said in English on Sunday.

A man, who was on a plane to Beijing from Pyongyang on Tuesday morning, told Kyodo News that he is Sugimoto. He is expected to return to Japan via Beijing later in the day.

A Japanese government source said earlier this month that a man, who was thought to be a videographer in his 30s from Shiga Prefecture, was detained in North Korea.

The man may have been suspected of shooting video footage of a military facility when he visited the western port city of Nampo with a tour group, the source said.

The man was visiting North Korea on a tour arranged by a China-based travel agency, the source said, adding that there is unconfirmed information about him having visited the country in the past.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Japanese and North Korean university students discuss issues between the two countries during their annual exchange program in Pyongyang on Saturday.
Japanese, North Korean university students resume exchange in Pyongyang
Japanese and North Korean university students discussed thorny issues such as Pyongyang's past abductions of Japanese nationals in the North's capital last week, resuming an annual exchange program...
The Justice Ministry is set to upgrade its Immigration Bureau into an agency, according to government sources.
Japan to set up immigration agency to cope with influx of blue-collar ranks from abroad under new...
As Japan is set to open the door to blue-collar laborers from abroad next April, the government has decided to upgrade the Justice Ministry's Immigration Bureau into an agency to respond to an expe...
The percentage of people in Japan who have considered living with or close to their parents is nearly double the share of parents who have had similar thoughts regarding their children, according to a private-sector survey.
Over 50 percent of people in Japan have considered living with or near their parents
Over 50 percent of people in Japan have considered living with or close to their parents, nearly double the share of parents who have had similar thoughts regarding their children, a private-sector...

, , ,