Judge rules Nevada pimp ‘Trump of Pahrump’ can reopen brothel near Las Vegas
Owner Dennis Hof poses with some of his 'working girls' in the parlor of his Moonlite BunnyRanch in Mound House, east of Carson City, Nevada, in 2008. Nevada's most famous legal pimp can reopen his brothel near Las Vegas after county officials ordered it closed, a judge ruled Monday. | LISA J. TOLDA / THE RENO GAZETTE-JOURNAL / VIA AP

/

Judge rules Nevada pimp ‘Trump of Pahrump’ can reopen brothel near Las Vegas

AP

LAS VEGAS – Nevada’s most famous legal pimp can re-open his brothel near Las Vegas after county officials ordered it closed, a judge ruled Monday.

Dennis Hof, who starred in the HBO adult reality series “Cathouse,” and is a Republican candidate for a state legislative seat, sued officials in Nye County after they shuttered his Love Ranch brothel earlier this month.

The bordello near Pahrump, about an hour away from Las Vegas, is one of several that Hof owns.

County officials said Hof had failed to renew his licenses and pay fees for the brothel, where NBA player Lamar Odom was found unconscious in 2015.

Judge Richard Boulware on Monday noted other brothels in the county that were similarly late paying renewal fees were not punished, the Las Vegas Sun reported.

Boulware also noted votes by two county commissioners to yank Hof’s license could have been in retaliation for separate lawsuits he has filed against them.

The judge ruled Hof could reopen his brothel Tuesday.

Hof estimated he lost $100,000 in the three-week closure, which follows a similar dispute earlier this year when his license was temporally suspended over permits for renovations. He maintains the disputes with the county are politically-motivated.

“It’s right over might,” Hof said. “The county did bad things to me; they took away my business, affecting 40 peoples’ families and the judge saw right through it. It’s political retribution.”

County spokesman Arnold Knightly says officials will look at revamping its licensing process — including the way that brothels are notified about their expired fees.

Hof’s regulatory problems come as a coalition of religious groups and anti-sex trafficking activists have pushed to overturn a law allowing brothels to operate. Voters in Lyon County, where Hof has four brothels, will consider the issue in November. A similar effort failed in Nye County.

Hof, who has billed himself as “The Trump of Pahrump,” has upended local politics after ousting an incumbent GOP lawmaker in a primary this summer.

Brothels, which are illegal in the counties that contain Las Vegas and Reno, harken back to Nevada’s days as a mining territory about 150 years ago. Brothels were illegal but tolerated in some areas until 1971, when the Mustang Ranch near Reno became the first legal brothel. It led to a movement that allowed counties with populations of 700,000 people or fewer to decide whether to legalize prostitution in licensed facilities. Outside of bordellos, prostitution is illegal.

About 20 brothels operate in Nevada, mostly in rural areas. The state doesn’t publicize how many are open, and most owners keep a much lower profile than Hof.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, addresses a gathering during a campaign event for Eddie Edwards, who is running for the U.S. Congress, in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Aug. 1. Lawyers speaking publicly on behalf of President Donald Trump and his longtime "fixer"-turned-foe Michael Cohen have been fumbling the facts of late. Giuliani recently caused a stir regarding the possibility of Trump granting a pardon to former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Giuliani also has misspoken about the Trump Tower meeting.
On second thought: Lawyers for Trump, Michael Cohen stumble on facts
They're the ultimate insiders, but the lawyers speaking publicly on behalf of President Donald Trump and his longtime "fixer"-turned-foe Michael Cohen have been fumbling the facts of late. Cohen...
This combination of pictures created on Monday shows the U.S. flag above the White House in Washington as the flag is returned to full-staff two days after the death Sen. John McCain. and the flag at half-staff later in the day. Under fire for what critics said was a lack of respect for the late senator, President Donald Trump issued a formal proclamation about the lawmaker's death and ordered the White House flag back to half-staff. The proclamation affects the flag atop the White House and all public buildings, as well as military installations and embassies.
White House briefly flies flag at full-staff after John McCain's death until Trump is pressed to ...
Bowing to pressure, President Donald Trump on Monday ordered American flags at U.S. buildings lowered to half-staff for Sen. John McCain until his burial on Sunday. Trump's proclamation came just h...
Venezuelan migrants wait outside their country's embassy for a bus that will transport them to the airport, in Lima Monday. The Venezuelans are being flown to Caracas on a flight financed by the government of President Nicolas Maduro.
100 Venezuelan migrants in Peru accept government offer for free flight home
Nearly one hundred Venezuelan migrants in Peru are making an unexpected journey home after deciding to take up their government's offer of a free flight back instead of continuing to eke out a livi...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Owner Dennis Hof poses with some of his 'working girls' in the parlor of his Moonlite BunnyRanch in Mound House, east of Carson City, Nevada, in 2008. Nevada's most famous legal pimp can reopen his brothel near Las Vegas after county officials ordered it closed, a judge ruled Monday. | LISA J. TOLDA / THE RENO GAZETTE-JOURNAL / VIA AP

, , , , ,