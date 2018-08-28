U.S. says China’s steel wheels are subsidized, will impose duties on imports
This picture taken Sunday shows a Harley-Davidson motorcycle parked in front of a restaurant in Shanghai. From Harley-Davidson motorcycles and American bourbon to Chinese parts and machinery, the world's two largest economies have exchanged punitive tariffs that slice through a wide swath of products. | JOHANNES EISELE / VIA AFP-JIJI

Reuters

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Commerce Department said on Monday it had made a preliminary determination that imports of certain steel wheels from China were subsidized at rates ranging from 58.75 percent to 172.51 percent, and it would impose duties on the product.

“As a result of today’s decision, Commerce will instruct U.S. Customs and Border Protection to collect cash deposits from importers of certain steel wheels from China based on these preliminary rates,” the department said in a statement.

It estimated the value of U.S. imports of steel wheels from China in 2017 at $388 million.

The department opened the investigation based on complaints by Accuride Corp of Evansville, Indiana, and Maxion Wheels Akron LLC, of Akron, Ohio. It said in a statement it was scheduled to issue its final determination in the case around Jan. 7.

The Commerce Department assigned a preliminary subsidy rate of 58.75 percent for Xiamen Sunrise Wheel Group Co., Ltd., and a subsidy rate of 172.51 percent to Zhejiang Jingu Company Limited and Shanghai Yata Industry Company Limited. The preliminary rate for other Chinese producers and exporters was 58.75 percent.

If the Commerce Department makes a final determination affirming its decision, the International Trade Commission will make a final injury determination by about Feb. 21, the statement said.

