In snub of tradition, White House briefly flies flag at full-staff after John McCain’s death

WASHINGTON – Flags at the White House were back at full-staff Monday, even as objections mounted and Senate leaders of both parties formally requested that American flags at government buildings stay at half-staff to honor Sen. John McCain.

President Donald Trump also passed up several chances to comment on McCain, with whom he had frequently traded criticism.

The flags at the White House had been lowered a day earlier but were back up on Monday in a break with tradition. That brought complaints from both right and left, including the America Legion.

“On the behalf of The American Legion’s 2 million wartime veterans, I strongly urge you to make an appropriate presidential proclamation noting Senator McCain’s death and legacy of service to our nation, and that our nation’s flag be half-staffed through his internment,” said a statement to Trump from Denise Rohan, the organization’s national commander.

Aides to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Democratic Leader Charles Schumer requested that the Department of Defense keep flags at government buildings lowered until the sunset after McCain is buried in Annapolis, Maryland, next Sunday.

That’s standard procedure when a member of the Senate passes away. McCain served in the chamber for six terms, most recently as chairman of the Armed Services Committee.

McCain was a frequent critic of Trump on everything from his leadership style to his Russia policy. Trump questioned the decorated Navy pilot’s Vietnam heroism and chafed at McCain’s vote to kill the president’s “Obamacare” repeal.

McCain died on Saturday at 81 after a 13-month struggle with brain cancer. Trump tweeted condolences to McCain’s family but made no reference to the Arizona senator.

U.S. Flag Code states that flags be lowered “on the day of death and the following day for a Member of Congress.”

After Democratic Ted Kennedy of Massachusetts died in 2009, President Barack Obama ordered flags at the White House flown at half-staff for five days.

The White House didn’t immediately respond to questions Monday.

