Trump endorses Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey in Republican primary
A woman pays her respects at a makeshift memorial outside the funeral home where the body of the late U.S. Sen. John McCain rests in Phoenix, Arizona, Monday. | BRIAN SNYDER / VIA REUTERS

/

Trump endorses Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey in Republican primary

AP

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – President Donald Trump has endorsed Arizona’s Republican governor in the state’s Tuesday primary.

The president tweeted his support of Doug Ducey on Monday amid endorsements of other Republicans running in primaries the next day.

Ducey faces only token opposition and most ballots have already been cast in early voting.

Ducey is responsible for filling the seat of Sen. John McCain after the senator’s death Saturday.

His pick will be enormously consequential for Trump because the new senator would become part of only a two-seat majority in the U.S. Senate.

Three candidates are vying for the Democratic nomination for governor.

They are education professor David Garcia, State Sen. Steve Farley and Kelly Fryer, the former head of the YWCA Southern Arizona.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

This combination of pictures created on Monday shows the U.S. flag above the White House in Washington as the flag is returned to full-staff two days after the death Sen. John McCain. and the flag at half-staff later in the day. Under fire for what critics said was a lack of respect for the late senator, President Donald Trump issued a formal proclamation about the lawmaker's death and ordered the White House flag back to half-staff. The proclamation affects the flag atop the White House and all public buildings, as well as military installations and embassies.
In snub of tradition, White House briefly flies flag at full-staff after John McCain's death
Flags at the White House were back at full-staff Monday, even as objections mounted and Senate leaders of both parties formally requested that American flags at government buildings stay at half-st...
Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Philip Levine talks to members of the media Monday near the scene of a mass shooting at The Jacksonville Landing in Jacksonville. A gunman opened fire Sunday at a video game tournament killing multiple people and then fatally shooting himself in a rampage that wounded several others.
Deadly Florida video game contest shooting reignites gun rights debate
The slaying of two competitors at a Florida video game tournament on Sunday has stirred the long-simmering gun rights debate in the state on the eve of its hotly contested state and federal primary...
Bishop Patrick McGrath blesses and dedicates the new Holy Cross Church in San Jose, California, in May. The Catholic Diocese of San Jose has purchased a five-bedroom, $2.3 million home in Silicon Valley for its retiring bishop, which is raising some concerns among the diocese's 640,000 Catholics, given the church's mission of charity and serving the poor.
California diocese buys $2.3 million home for retiring bishop despite mission of charity
The Catholic Diocese of San Jose has purchased a five-bedroom, $2.3 million home in Silicon Valley for its retiring bishop despite the 640,000-member diocese's mission of charity and serving the po...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

A woman pays her respects at a makeshift memorial outside the funeral home where the body of the late U.S. Sen. John McCain rests in Phoenix, Arizona, Monday. | BRIAN SNYDER / VIA REUTERS

, , , , ,