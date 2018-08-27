/

Half the world’s schools lack clean water, toilets and hand-washing, experts warn

Thomson Reuters Foundation

LONDON – Nearly half the world’s schools lack clean drinking water, toilets and hand-washing facilities, putting millions of children at risk of disease, experts warned Monday.

Almost 900 million children have to contend with a lack of basic hygiene facilities during their education, putting their health at risk and meaning some have to miss school.

“You can’t have a quality learning environment without these basics,” said Dr. Rick Johnston of the World Health Organization, a lead researcher on the project.

“Children may not come to school at all if there’s no toilets. … Then, when they are at school, they are not going to at their very best if they not able to use a decent toilet or if they are not properly hydrated.”

World leaders have signed up to global pledges to provide safe water and hygiene facilities for all and ensure every child gets a comprehensive education by 2030 under the U.N.’s sustainable development goals.

A lack of safe water and sanitation facilities can cause dehydration, illness, and even death.

But many children are forced to risk their health to take part in classes, according to the report produced jointly by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the WHO, the first to look specifically at provision in schools.

It found nearly a third of primary and secondary schools lacked a safe and reliable drinking water supply, affecting nearly 570 million children. Nearly 20 percent of schools had no safe drinking water at all.

Just over a third of schools lacked adequate toilet facilities, affecting more than 620 million children. Almost 1 in 5 primary schools and 1 in 8 secondary schools were considered to have no sanitation.

Nearly half lacked proper hand-washing facilities, essential for helping prevent the spread of infections and disease. Nearly 900 million children were affected, the report found.

Sub-Saharan Africa, East and Southeast Asia had some of the worst facilities.

“It’s deeply shocking,” Tim Wainwright, the chief executive of charity WaterAid, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

“The consequences are very broad in terms of children’s access to education, general health and state of nutrition.”

Adolescent girls in particular are often forced to miss classes when they are on their periods if there are no proper cleaning and sanitation facilities, he said.

More than a third of girls in South Asia miss school during their periods, often because they lack access to toilets or pads, according to a WaterAid and UNICEF study earlier this year.

The World Bank last year warned countries needed to quadruple spending to $150 billion a year to deliver universal safe water and sanitation.

However, experts say they are optimistic the situation can be quickly improved if leaders treat water, sanitation and hygiene as a priority.

“With political will, it really is possible to deliver good quality services,” said Johnston.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Pope Francis, flanked by head of the Vatican press office, Greg Burke, addresses a reporter during a press conference in flight while returning from Ireland to The Vatican at the end of his two-day visit to Ireland on Sunday. Pope Francis "begged for God's forgiveness" for multiple abuse scandals within the Irish church but faced accusations by a former Vatican official that he had personally ignored allegations against senior clergy.
Pope on claims from former Vatican official: 'I won't say a word about it'
Pope Francis declined Sunday to confirm or deny claims by the Vatican's retired ambassador to the United States that he knew in 2013 about sexual misconduct allegations against the former archbi...
A man holds a sign in support of gun control outside The Jacksonville Landing after a shooting incident in Jacksonville, Florida, on Sunday.
Shooting at Florida esports event raises questions over security
A shooting at a video game competition in Florida has left two people dead along with the suspect and prompted calls from gamers for more security at esports tournaments. The gunman open...
Omar Mujica, a car mechanic from Venezuela, walks to Lima on Sunday along the shoulder of the Pan-American Highway as other Venezuelan migrants follow.
Venezuelan migration crisis: How it affects other South American countries
Venezuela has seen a mass exodus of citizens fleeing poverty, hyperinflation, failing public services and shortages of basic necessities. Here is a look at how this situation came about ...

, , , ,