Japan’s child abuse hotline may go toll-free to reduce high hang-up rate

JIJI

The welfare ministry has decided to make calls to its child abuse hotline free increase staffing at child consultation centers, informed sources said.

The centers answer calls made to 189, the number for reporting child abuse or seeking advice on child rearing, the sources said.

The measures will be taken in fiscal 2019 at the earliest, if its budget request for the year is granted, they added.

The ministry made the hotline available 24 hours a day in July 2015. Although the centers themselves do not charge for calls, the 189 number is not toll-free.

According to a survey by the ministry, 4,166 out of the 7,673 people who called the hotline by mobile phone in May were disconnected before being transferred to child consultation centers. It also revealed that 3,454 of those callers hung up when a recorded message explained that the calls were not toll-free.

The ministry hopes that its plans to hire more answering staff will allow the consultation centers across the country to promptly respond to more child abuse cases, they said.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un visits construction sites in Samjiyon County in this undated photo released Aug. 18. The North announced Sunday that it had expelled a Japanese man recently detained during a tour of the country.
North Korea expels detained Japanese tourist as neighbors' hot-and-cold relationship continues
North Korea has expelled a Japanese man detained for allegedly breaking the law during a recent tour of the country, state-run media and a diplomatic source in Japan said as the two neighbors co...
Mayors and officials from municipalities in Tohoku take a group photo at the Juhyo International Summit in Yamagata in February 2017. They aims to boost tourism in the region by promoting winter landscapes and ice-covered trees.
Japan's Reconstruction Agency hopes to keep tourism subsidy program for Tohoku alive in fiscal 2019
The Reconstruction Agency hopes to keep its subsidy program aimed at luring more tourists to disaster-hit Tohoku in place next year, informed sources said. The agency aims to include some ¥3.3 b...
A graduate student at Tohoku University lectures students at Miyagi First Senior High School in Sendai in December 2015 as part of the university's efforts to encourage young people to study science.
Japan to nurture young scientists by integrating high school, university education programs: sources
Plans are afoot to help talented Japanese math and science students grow into leading researchers by integrating some of the nation's high school and university programs from the next academic y...

, ,