Japan’s Reconstruction Agency hopes to keep tourism subsidy program for Tohoku alive in fiscal 2019
Mayors and officials from municipalities in Tohoku take a group photo at the Juhyo International Summit in Yamagata in February 2017. They aims to boost tourism in the region by promoting winter landscapes and ice-covered trees. | KYODO

Japan’s Reconstruction Agency hopes to keep tourism subsidy program for Tohoku alive in fiscal 2019

JIJI

The Reconstruction Agency hopes to keep its subsidy program aimed at luring more tourists to disaster-hit Tohoku in place next year, informed sources said.

The agency aims to include some ¥3.3 billion in funds for the program in its budget request for fiscal 2019 starting next April, about the same amount budgeted in the previous year, the sources said.

When the agency set up the subsidy program in fiscal 2016, it said it would review the worth of the program after three years. The subsidies are designed to support municipalities in the region that are trying to beef up tourism in the wake of the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

In principle, the agency funds up to 80 percent of the cost of such projects undertaken jointly by multiple municipalities.

The subsidy has been used to check and analyze routes used by travelers, to organize a wider variety of events, and improve the environment for welcoming them by setting up multilingual information boards, for example.

Its aim to maintain the program reflects requests for continued funding from government leaders in the region.

“While Japan as a whole may be enjoying the benefits of an increase of visitors from abroad, Tohoku has only returned to the level before the disaster,” said Miyagi Gov. Yoshihiro Murai.

Miyagi was one of the prefectures hardest-hit on 3/11.

“We need special assistance in order to overcome negative rumors about our region,” Murai said.

Sendai Mayor Kazuko Kori said: “If the subsidy program is retained, I believe it would allow Tohoku to move on to the next stage after reconstruction.”

In 2017 foreign visitors who stayed at least one night in the six prefectures that make up the Tohoku region reached about 950,000.

As the government sets a goal to lift the annual total to 1.5 million by 2020, the agency hopes to continue supporting local efforts through the subsidy program.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un visits construction sites in Samjiyon County in this undated photo released Aug. 18. The North announced Sunday that it had expelled a Japanese man recently detained during a tour of the country.
North Korea expels detained Japanese tourist as neighbors' hot-and-cold relationship continues
North Korea has expelled a Japanese man detained for allegedly breaking the law during a recent tour of the country, state-run media and a diplomatic source in Japan said as the two neighbors co...
Image Not Available
Japan's child abuse hotline may go toll-free to reduce high hang-up rate
The welfare ministry has decided to make calls to its child abuse hotline free increase staffing at child consultation centers, informed sources said. The centers answer calls made to 18...
A graduate student at Tohoku University lectures students at Miyagi First Senior High School in Sendai in December 2015 as part of the university's efforts to encourage young people to study science.
Japan to nurture young scientists by integrating high school, university education programs: sources
Plans are afoot to help talented Japanese math and science students grow into leading researchers by integrating some of the nation's high school and university programs from the next academic y...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Mayors and officials from municipalities in Tohoku take a group photo at the Juhyo International Summit in Yamagata in February 2017. They aims to boost tourism in the region by promoting winter landscapes and ice-covered trees. | KYODO

, ,