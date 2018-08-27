Autonomous taxi trials carrying passengers begin in Tokyo
A trial run for an autonomous taxi service starts Monday morning in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo. | KYODO

/

Autonomous taxi trials carrying passengers begin in Tokyo

Kyodo

A venture firm and a major taxi company began trials of passenger-carrying autonomous taxi services on Monday with an eye on launching the full service around 2020 when Tokyo hosts the Olympics and the Paralympics.

ZMP Inc., a Tokyo-based developer of autonomous driving technology, and Hinomaru Kotsu Co., said they are the first in the world to offer autonomous taxi services to fare-paying passengers in the test through Sept. 8.

The initiative comes as automakers and other businesses at home and abroad compete in the development of autonomous vehicles. General Motors Co. and Waymo, a spinoff of tech giant Google, have started tests on public roads in the United States, while Nissan Motor Co. and DeNA Co. conducted tests on a ride-hailing service in Yokohama in March.

In the passenger trial by ZMP and Hinomaru, a minivan equipped with sensors and other autonomous technologies makes four round trips a day between commercial facilities in Tokyo’s Otemachi and Roppongi districts, which are about 5.3 kilometers apart.

The autonomous technology will start, stop and turn the vehicle, but a driver and an assistant will be on board to ensure safety. Passengers solicited in advance will unlock the door and make payments through a smartphone app, paying ¥1,500 (about $13) for a one-way ride.

A 45-year-old male passenger from Toshima Ward, Tokyo, who got on the first autonomous taxi Monday morning said, “It was such a natural ride that I almost forgot it was a self-driving car. I felt the advancement of technology.”

In a ceremony marking the trial, Hinomaru Kotsu President Kazutaka Tomita said, “We can take a precious step forward (for autonomous driving) today.”

Autonomous driving services are viewed as a way to address the shortage of drivers in Tokyo and the increasing demand for taxis by foreign visitors to Japan.

There are also high hopes for self-driving taxis in rural areas, where taxi companies face serious labor shortages, according to experts.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Former Calbee Inc. Chairman and current Rizap Chief Operating Officer Akira Matsumoto participates in a training session for Rizap employees on Aug. 2 in Tokyo.
Japan's star businessman who ignores his investors to make them rich
When Akira Matsumoto speaks, investors hang on his every word. And here's what he tells them: You're less important than everyone else. The diminutive 71-year-old can get away with it bec...
Image Not Available
Tokyo stocks rise further as Wall Street trades higher
Stocks gained further ground Monday on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, after U.S. equity gauges hit record highs Friday. The 225-issue Nikkei average rose 197.87 points, or 0.88 percent, to en...
The Tesla logo is seen in Los Angeles in January.
Elon Musk's U-turn on Tesla deal could intensify his legal and regulatory woes
Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Elon Musk's decision to abruptly abandon a plan to take his electric carmaker private will not resolve his mounting regulatory and legal woes, and may even make them w...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

A trial run for an autonomous taxi service starts Monday morning in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo. | KYODO A driver and an assistant currently travel aboard the self-driving taxi for safety reasons. | KYODO

, , , ,