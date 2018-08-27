Survey shows 15.7% of Japanese subscribe to video streaming services to watch movies
A selection of online video content provided by Netflix Inc. is displayed on an iPad. A Jiji Press survey showed Monday that 15.7 percent of people nationwide subscribe to online video streaming services. | BLOOMBERG

A survey by Jiji Press showed Monday that 15.7 percent of people nationwide subscribe to online video streaming services in order to watch movies.

Since the world’s largest online video-provider Netflix Inc. and Amazon Japan KK launched their streaming services in Japan in September 2015, competition has become increasingly fierce.

Among subscribers, those in their 30s made up the largest age group with 25.1 percent, followed by people in their 40s with 23.1 percent and those aged 18-29 with 21.6 percent, the survey found. The rate stood at 4.2 percent among people aged 70 or older.

The interview-based opinion poll, conducted on Aug. 3-6, covered 1,991 people aged 18 and above across the country except for part of Hiroshima Prefecture, which was affected by torrential rains last month. Of those approached, 61.8 percent gave valid answers.

Asked separately about using rental DVD shops to watch movies, 60 percent of respondents said they do not use such stores at all.

Only 1.6 percent use rental DVD shops once a week and 0.6 percent twice or more a week.

The survey also found a slight increase in people shunning movie theaters. It showed that 47.9 percent of respondents do not go to the movies at all, up from 47.5 percent in the previous survey that was conducted in 2009.

