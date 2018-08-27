Suspect in 1998 murder of Dutch boy arrested in Spain

A suspect in the 1998 murder of a young Dutch boy has been arrested in Spain, police in the Netherlands said on Sunday.

Eleven-year-old Nicky Verstappen disappeared during the night of Aug. 9, 1998, while at a summer camp at the Brunssumerheide nature reserve, near the German border.

His body was found the next evening, close to the campsite.

“Jos B, 55, a suspect in the death of Nicky Verstappen, was arrested in Spain on Sunday afternoon. He was taken into custody and will be handed over to the Netherlands,” a police statement issued in Limburg, the southern district in which the boy disappeared, said.

Earlier this year Dutch police launched the country’s biggest-ever DNA search, asking over 20,000 men to come forward for testing in an attempt to solve the case.