Israel to reopen Gaza crossing after week of calm on border
A general view shows an impoverished neighborhood of the Khan Younis refugee camp in southern Gaza Strip on Saturday. | MAHMUD HAMS / VIA AFP-JIJI

Israel to reopen Gaza crossing after week of calm on border

AP

JERUSALEM – Israel’s defense minister has announced he will reopen the country’s main personnel crossing with the Gaza Strip following a week of relative calm along the border.

Avigdor Lieberman said Sunday that after consultation with the country’s security agencies, he ordered the opening of the Erez border crossing on Monday.

The decision to reopen the crossing comes amid efforts by Egypt to mediate a possible cease-fire between Gaza’s Hamas rulers and Israel following weeks of intense violence at the border.

The sides have come close to serious conflict in recent weeks, as militants have fired rockets at Israel, which responded with airstrikes.

Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip and doesn’t recognize Israel, seeks an easing of the decade-long, crippling Israeli-Egyptian blockade on the Palestinian territory in exchange for a lasting truce.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Police barricade a street near the Jacksonville Landing in Jacksonville, Florida, Sunday. Florida authorities are reporting multiple fatalities after a mass shooting at the riverfront mall in Jacksonville that was hosting a video game tournament.
Gunman kills himself after fatally shooting two at Jacksonville mall during online video game tou...
Two people were killed and 11 others wounded Sunday when a video game tournament competitor went on a shooting rampage before turning the gun on himself in the northern Florida city of Jacksonville...
This Thursday photo shows an arrangement of aspirin pills in New York. New studies find most people won't benefit from taking daily low-dose aspirin or fish oil supplements to prevent a first heart attack or stroke. Results were discussed Sunday at the European Society of Cardiology meeting in Munich.
Aspirin and fish oil supplements disappoint for avoiding first heart attack or stroke
New studies find most people won't benefit from taking daily low-dose aspirin or fish oil supplements to prevent a first heart attack or stroke. Aspirin is recommended now for lowering the risk ...
Kyle Vonnahme of the Naval Sea Cadet Corps stands outside of A.L. Moore-Grimshaw Mortuary in north Phoenix, Arizona, guarding the body of the late U.S. Sen. John McCain on Sunday.
McCain funeral speakers expected to include Bush and Obama; tributes continue to pour in
Presidents past and present joined members of Congress from both parties and world leaders in mourning Sen. John McCain and praising him for a lifetime of service and accomplishments. Former Pre...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

A general view shows an impoverished neighborhood of the Khan Younis refugee camp in southern Gaza Strip on Saturday. | MAHMUD HAMS / VIA AFP-JIJI

, , , , ,