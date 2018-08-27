German journalist facing terror trial in Turkey returns home but husband banned from leaving
German journalist Mesale Tolu addresses the media after her arrival at Stuttgart airport, Germany, Sunday. | RALPH ORLOWSKI / VIA REUTERS

/

German journalist facing terror trial in Turkey returns home but husband banned from leaving

AP

BERLIN – A German journalist who is on trial in Turkey on terror-related charges returned to Germany on Sunday after a Turkish court ruled that she could leave the country.

Mesale Tolu flew to Stuttgart days after the court decision became public, a ruling that German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has called “a step toward improving our relations with Turkey.”

Tolu has been charged with engaging in terrorist propaganda and being a member of a banned left-wing group, the Marxist-Leninist Communist Party. She rejects the accusations.

She was released from prison in December while the trial continued, but a court only lifted an exit ban a few weeks ago. There has been no verdict yet in the trial.

Her case was one of several that soured German-Turkish relations in the last two years. At least seven other German citizens are still detained in Turkey for what Berlin considers political reasons.

An exit ban that prevents Tolu’s husband, Suat Corlu, from leaving Turkey wasn’t lifted. He faces similar charges in the same proceedings.

Tolu told reporters at Stuttgart airport that she plans to continue supporting people in Turkey whose detentions were politically motivated, German news agency dpa reported.

“It’s not the case that I am really happy about my departure, because I know that nothing has changed in the country where I was locked up,” she said.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Police barricade a street near the Jacksonville Landing in Jacksonville, Florida, Sunday. Florida authorities are reporting multiple fatalities after a mass shooting at the riverfront mall in Jacksonville that was hosting a video game tournament.
Gunman kills himself after fatally shooting two at Jacksonville mall during online video game tou...
Two people were killed and 11 others wounded Sunday when a video game tournament competitor went on a shooting rampage before turning the gun on himself in the northern Florida city of Jacksonville...
This Thursday photo shows an arrangement of aspirin pills in New York. New studies find most people won't benefit from taking daily low-dose aspirin or fish oil supplements to prevent a first heart attack or stroke. Results were discussed Sunday at the European Society of Cardiology meeting in Munich.
Aspirin and fish oil supplements disappoint for avoiding first heart attack or stroke
New studies find most people won't benefit from taking daily low-dose aspirin or fish oil supplements to prevent a first heart attack or stroke. Aspirin is recommended now for lowering the risk ...
Kyle Vonnahme of the Naval Sea Cadet Corps stands outside of A.L. Moore-Grimshaw Mortuary in north Phoenix, Arizona, guarding the body of the late U.S. Sen. John McCain on Sunday.
McCain funeral speakers expected to include Bush and Obama; tributes continue to pour in
Presidents past and present joined members of Congress from both parties and world leaders in mourning Sen. John McCain and praising him for a lifetime of service and accomplishments. Former Pre...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

German journalist Mesale Tolu addresses the media after her arrival at Stuttgart airport, Germany, Sunday. | RALPH ORLOWSKI / VIA REUTERS

, , ,