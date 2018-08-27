Fiery north Vermont plane crash kills aircraft’s sole occupant

AP

ISLAND POND, VERMONT – A plane crashed in northern Vermont, killing its sole occupant.

WCAX-TV reports the Vermont State Police are investigating the crash in Island Pond. The crash happened Saturday afternoon, near the John H. Boylan Airport. Emergency crews responding to a large fire about 100 yards from the airport runway found a small, single-engine plane that had been badly burned.

State police said they were working to identify the occupant of the plane late Saturday.

Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board investigators are expected to arrive at the scene Sunday.

Island Pond is a census-designated place of about 800 people within the town of Brighton, about 20 miles from the border with Canada.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Police barricade a street near the Jacksonville Landing in Jacksonville, Florida, Sunday. Florida authorities are reporting multiple fatalities after a mass shooting at the riverfront mall in Jacksonville that was hosting a video game tournament.
Gunman kills himself after fatally shooting two at Jacksonville mall during online video game tou...
Two people were killed and 11 others wounded Sunday when a video game tournament competitor went on a shooting rampage before turning the gun on himself in the northern Florida city of Jacksonville...
This Thursday photo shows an arrangement of aspirin pills in New York. New studies find most people won't benefit from taking daily low-dose aspirin or fish oil supplements to prevent a first heart attack or stroke. Results were discussed Sunday at the European Society of Cardiology meeting in Munich.
Aspirin and fish oil supplements disappoint for avoiding first heart attack or stroke
New studies find most people won't benefit from taking daily low-dose aspirin or fish oil supplements to prevent a first heart attack or stroke. Aspirin is recommended now for lowering the risk ...
Kyle Vonnahme of the Naval Sea Cadet Corps stands outside of A.L. Moore-Grimshaw Mortuary in north Phoenix, Arizona, guarding the body of the late U.S. Sen. John McCain on Sunday.
McCain funeral speakers expected to include Bush and Obama; tributes continue to pour in
Presidents past and present joined members of Congress from both parties and world leaders in mourning Sen. John McCain and praising him for a lifetime of service and accomplishments. Former Pre...

, , ,