North Korea says it has expelled detained Japanese tourist

North Korea announced that it had expelled a Japanese man recently detained during a tour of the country, state-run media said in a terse two-line statement released late Sunday.

The official Korean Central News Agency said Japanese national Tomoyuki Sugimoto had been released on humanitarian grounds after he was detained for breaking an unspecified law in the country.

Sugimoto, who media reports said was believed to be a a 39-year-old videographer from Shiga Prefecture, had been detained on suspicion of shooting video footage of a military facility when he visited the western port city of Nampo with a tour group, reports citing Japanese government officials said earlier this month.

Nanpo is home to a major naval base, shipyard and missile factory.

“Tomoyuki Sugimoto, who visited the DPRK as a Japanese tourist recently, was kept under control by a relevant institution to be inquired into his crime against the law of the DPRK,” the KCNA statement said, using the acronym for the North’s formal name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

“The relevant institution of the DPRK decided to leniently condone him and expel him from the DPRK on the principle of humanitarianism,” it said.

Japan has been skeptical of its nuclear-armed neighbor’s recent charm offensive, which resulted in meetings with the leaders of South Korea, China and culminated in a landmark summit in June with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Still, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has worked to forge his own path and reconcile his outspoken support for Trump’s now defunct “maximum pressure” policy with U.S. president’s softened tone on the North’s nuclear program.

The Japanese leader has repeatedly voiced hopes of holding direct talks with the North, though caveats abound. He has stressed that the issue of the North’s missile and nuclear programs must be resolved, but — perhaps more importantly — has also first demanded that Kim reveal the fate of Japanese citizens abducted by North Korea to train its spies in the 1970s and 80s.

For his part, Kim, too, appears interested in talks with Abe, telling South Korea’s leader in late April that he is ready to hold a dialogue with Japan at “any time.”

But the unpredictable North has also insisted in state-run media that Japan continues to raise the abduction issue as a way of pretending to be a victim, and that without atonement for its own past crimes “it can never take even one step toward the future.”