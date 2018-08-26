Survey finds 36% back Abe over ex-defense chief Shigeru Ishiba for LDP president
Shinzo Abe and Shigeru Ishiba | KYODO

/

Survey finds 36% back Abe over ex-defense chief Shigeru Ishiba for LDP president

Kyodo

According to a Kyodo News poll released Sunday, just over 36 percent named Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who officially entered his party’s presidential election the same day, as the most suitable leader for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party ahead of the contest next month. His rival, Shigeru Ishiba, placed second.

The latest telephone poll, conducted over the weekend, showed that 36.3 percent said they support Abe as LDP leader, while 31.3 percent see Ishiba, a former defense minister, as the ideal leader.

Another 4.9 percent favor Internal Affairs and Communications Minister Seiko Noda, while 22.7 percent said none of them were suitable.

Noda, however, is unlikely to run as she has been struggling to secure support from 20 LDP lawmakers necessary to register her candidacy, people close to her said Sunday.

The approval rating for Abe’s Cabinet inched up 0.8 point to 44.2 percent from the previous survey in July, while the disapproval rating also rose 0.6 point to 42.4 percent, the poll showed.

The poll also found 49.0 percent oppose Abe’s intention to submit a bill to amend the Constitution to the extraordinary Diet session this autumn, as the LDP has proposed.

Abe and Ishiba hold different views on the issue. The prime minister has called for adding an explicit reference to the Self-Defense Forces in its war-renouncing Article 9 to end a debate deeming the SDF “unconstitutional,” while Ishiba insists that changes to Article 9 are not a priority issue, citing a lack of public understanding.

On daylight saving time, which organizers of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics are proposing, 61.8 percent said they are opposed to the idea while 30.8 percent support it, the poll showed.

As for the government’s plan to relocate U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma within Okinawa Prefecture, which hosts the bulk of U.S. military facilities in Japan, 44.3 percent expressed their opposition, while 40.3 percent supported the plan.

The poll was based on 514 voters reached through fixed telephone lines and an additional 513 via mobile phones.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

People are helped into a Maritime Self-Defense Force helicopter as part a two-day evacuation drill for multiple nuclear accidents in Oi, Fukui Prefecture, on Saturday.
Fukui disaster drill for simultaneous atomic accidents ends
A nuclear disaster drill for simultaneous accidents at the Oi and Takahama nuclear power plants in Fukui Prefecture ended Sunday after mobilizing 21,000 people. It was the first disaster ...
Image Not Available
Ministry to roll out project pairing dementia patients with volunteer supporters
The welfare ministry plans to launch a project in fiscal 2019 to provide better aid to dementia patients by matching them with volunteer supporters, informed sources said Sunday. The pro...
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe makes a speech in the town of Shintomi, Miyazaki Prefecture, on Sunday before officially announcing his candidacy for the Liberal Democratic Party's presidential election in September.
Abe throws hat into LDP leadership race, setting up showdown with Shigeru Ishiba
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Sunday he will run in the Liberal Democratic Party's leadership election next month, setting the stage for a two-way race against former Defense Minister Shigeru I...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Shinzo Abe and Shigeru Ishiba | KYODO

, , , , ,