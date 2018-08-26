Environment Ministry seeks funding for heatstroke prevention initiative

JIJI

The Environment Ministry plans to launch an initiative in fiscal 2019 to comb the country for effective measures being taken to prevent heat exhaustion and heatstroke, sources said.

The ministry plans to select some of the measures as model projects to be redesigned and spread to other municipalities and companies.

Tokyo’s Chiyoda Ward offers intensive support to seniors found at high risk of heatstroke by nurses who visit them to check on their air conditioner use and family situation.

At eight gardens in Tokyo, the Japan Weather Association offers visitors free use of traditional Japanese umbrellas while walking around to protect them from the sun.

But measures like these are not in widespread use across Japan.

In its budget request for fiscal 2019, the ministry will seek ¥66 million in funding for the initiative. The move comes after this year’s scorching heat wave makes more people vulnerable to heat exhaustion and heatstroke than ever.

Nationwide, those taken to hospitals for heat-related maladies between April 30 and Sunday totaled 82,014, a record for any similar period, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Emperor Akihito makes a speech in traditional attire during the Sokuirei Seiden no Gi on Nov. 12, 1990, at the Imperial Palace.
Emperor Hirohito's aide blasted cost of new monarch's state-funded ascension rites in 1990: diary
A close aide to Emperor Hirohito, posthumously known as Emperor Showa, criticized the government for staging an "entirely incongruous" and costly ceremony in 1990 to proclaim the enthronement of...
Deer roam freely in a park in the city of Nara on Aug. 20. According to a recent survey, record numbers of deer are living in the park.
Nara steps up efforts to deal with record numbers of deer and tourists
It's getting ever more crowded in the ancient capital of Nara as record numbers of two-legged visitors encounter record numbers of four-legged residents, creating concerns about the health and s...
Taro Kono
Ship-to-ship transfers a 'big loophole' in North Korea sanctions: Kono
Foreign Minister Taro Kono said Saturday that U.N.-prohibited ship-to-ship transfers of petroleum products to North Korea have allowed for an "extremely big loophole" in enforcing U.N. sanctions...

,