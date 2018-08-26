Abe declares candidacy in two-way race with Shigeru Ishiba to lead LDP

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Sunday he will run in the Liberal Democratic Party’s leadership contest next month, setting the stage for an expected two-horse race with former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

“For three more years, I am determined to lead the nation as LDP president and prime minister,” Abe told reporters in Tarumi, Kagoshima Prefecture. “I will take the initiative in creating the nation in the period beyond the Heisei Era.”

With official campaigning starting Sept. 7, the ruling party will hold the leadership election, which could effectively decide the next prime minister, on Sept. 20.

Abe is predicted to win the contest as five of the seven intraparty factions, which encompass around 70 percent of party lawmakers, have expressed their readiness to back the incumbent leader.

He has been touring Japan in an apparent attempt to broaden his support base among rank-and-file party members and beat Ishiba, who has already thrown his hat into the ring.

The LDP presidential election effectively determines who will be the next prime minister, as the ruling party controls the majority of both chambers of the Diet.

Victory for Abe would give him another three-year term, putting him on track to become Japan’s longest-serving prime minister.

The LDP president is seeking to boost his popularity in local regions because ballots by lawmakers and rank-and-file members will weigh equally in the first round of voting in the contest.

Abe, who was re-elected unopposed in 2015, was defeated by Ishiba in the initial stage of the previous election in 2012, but managed to come from behind in the runoff.

The two veteran lawmakers are expected to register their candidacies on Sept. 7, setting off the official campaigning.

Debates are expected on a number of issues, including amending the Constitution — in particular, its war-renouncing Article 9.

Abe has called for adding an explicit reference to the Self-Defense Forces to ensure there is no way for them to be deemed “unconstitutional,” and said the LDP should submit constitutional revision proposals to the extraordinary Diet session expected to be convened in the fall.

But Ishiba has insisted amendments to Article 9 are not a priority issue, citing a lack of public understanding of the issue.

He instead stressed the urgency of revising the Constitution on points such as giving the prime minister extraordinary power to deal with emergencies including natural disasters.

Abe also faces the challenge of how to regain public trust amid persistent allegations of favoritism leveled against him in connection with a pair of school building projects carried out by people with ties to him or his wife.