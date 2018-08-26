/

Abe declares candidacy in two-way race with Shigeru Ishiba to lead LDP

Kyodo

TARUMIZU, KAGOSHIMA PREF. – Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Sunday he will run in the Liberal Democratic Party’s leadership contest next month, setting the stage for an expected two-horse race with former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

“For three more years, I am determined to lead the nation as LDP president and prime minister,” Abe told reporters in Tarumi, Kagoshima Prefecture. “I will take the initiative in creating the nation in the period beyond the Heisei Era.”

With official campaigning starting Sept. 7, the ruling party will hold the leadership election, which could effectively decide the next prime minister, on Sept. 20.

Abe is predicted to win the contest as five of the seven intraparty factions, which encompass around 70 percent of party lawmakers, have expressed their readiness to back the incumbent leader.

He has been touring Japan in an apparent attempt to broaden his support base among rank-and-file party members and beat Ishiba, who has already thrown his hat into the ring.

The LDP presidential election effectively determines who will be the next prime minister, as the ruling party controls the majority of both chambers of the Diet.

Victory for Abe would give him another three-year term, putting him on track to become Japan’s longest-serving prime minister.

The LDP president is seeking to boost his popularity in local regions because ballots by lawmakers and rank-and-file members will weigh equally in the first round of voting in the contest.

Abe, who was re-elected unopposed in 2015, was defeated by Ishiba in the initial stage of the previous election in 2012, but managed to come from behind in the runoff.

The two veteran lawmakers are expected to register their candidacies on Sept. 7, setting off the official campaigning.

Debates are expected on a number of issues, including amending the Constitution — in particular, its war-renouncing Article 9.

Abe has called for adding an explicit reference to the Self-Defense Forces to ensure there is no way for them to be deemed “unconstitutional,” and said the LDP should submit constitutional revision proposals to the extraordinary Diet session expected to be convened in the fall.

But Ishiba has insisted amendments to Article 9 are not a priority issue, citing a lack of public understanding of the issue.

He instead stressed the urgency of revising the Constitution on points such as giving the prime minister extraordinary power to deal with emergencies including natural disasters.

Abe also faces the challenge of how to regain public trust amid persistent allegations of favoritism leveled against him in connection with a pair of school building projects carried out by people with ties to him or his wife.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Image Not Available
Environment Ministry seeks funding for heatstroke prevention initiative
The Environment Ministry plans to launch an initiative in fiscal 2019 to comb the country for effective measures being taken to prevent heat exhaustion and heatstroke, sources said. The m...
Emperor Akihito makes a speech in traditional attire during the Sokuirei Seiden no Gi on Nov. 12, 1990, at the Imperial Palace.
Emperor Hirohito's aide blasted cost of new monarch's state-funded ascension rites in 1990: diary
A close aide to Emperor Hirohito, posthumously known as Emperor Showa, criticized the government for staging an "entirely incongruous" and costly ceremony in 1990 to proclaim the enthronement of...
Deer roam freely in a park in the city of Nara on Aug. 20. According to a recent survey, record numbers of deer are living in the park.
Nara steps up efforts to deal with record numbers of deer and tourists
It's getting ever more crowded in the ancient capital of Nara as record numbers of two-legged visitors encounter record numbers of four-legged residents, creating concerns about the health and s...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe makes a speech in the town of Shintomi, Miyazaki Prefecture, on Sunday before he officially announces his candidacy for the Liberal Democratic Party's presidential election later in the day. | KYODO

, , , ,