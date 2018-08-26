U.S. is waging ‘psychological war’ against Iran, foreign minister claims
Mohammad Javad Zarif | REUTERS

/

U.S. is waging ‘psychological war’ against Iran, foreign minister claims

Reuters

GENEVA – The United States is waging a psychological war against Iran and its business partners, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Sunday, according to the Tasnim news agency.

“[America’s] focus is on a psychological war against Iran and its business partners,” Zarif said.

President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers in May and is reimposing sanctions on Tehran. Other parties to the accord are trying to find ways to save the agreement.

Trump’s decision to withdraw from the accord has hurt the United States, Zarif said, according to the Iranian Students’ News Agency (ISNA).

“From the time that Trump announced the withdrawal from the nuclear deal, America has not been able to reach its goals,” Zarif said.

Washington aims to force Tehran to end its nuclear program and its support of militant groups in Syria and Iraq.

Zarif also said the nuclear deal has led to political conflict within Iran.

“There are some in the country who, instead of laying the groundwork for using the opportunities presented by the nuclear deal, chose a political fight,” Zarif said, according to ISNA. “And this political fight led to despair and disappointment.”

Hard-line critics of the deal have lashed out at Iranian President Hassan Rouhani after America’s withdrawal, claiming the agreement was a form of capitulation.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. John McCain is greeted by President Richard Nixon in Washington in May 1973 following McCain's release from a prisoner of war camp in North Vietnam. McCain died Saturday at the age of 81.
Between McCain and Trump: There was no love lost
One of Sen. John McCain's final wishes, as he struggled against a devastating brain cancer, could not have been more clear: He made it known that he did not want Donald Trump to attend his funer...
Syrian President Bashar Assad greets supporters during Eid al-Adha prayers at a mosque in Damascus on Tuesday.
Standoff over Syria: U.S. and Russia trade chemical weapons warnings
The U.S. and Russia exchanged warnings about a possible chemical attack in Syria and a Western military intervention in response, on the eve of what may be one of the decisive campaigns in the M...
Image Not Available
Two dead, at least 241 injured in Iran earthquake
A strong 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck western Iran near the border with Iraq early Sunday, killing two people and injuring more than 200, officials said. The shallow quake hit 26 kilo...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Mohammad Javad Zarif | REUTERS

, , , , , , , ,