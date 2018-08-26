Nara steps up efforts to deal with record numbers of deer and tourists

by Eric Johnston

Staff Writer

NARA – It’s getting ever more crowded in the ancient capital of Nara as record numbers of two-legged visitors encounter record numbers of four-legged residents, creating concerns about the health and safety of both groups.

Last month, a survey by the Nara Deer Preservation Foundation, which looks after the deer, showed there were 1,360 in the Nara Park area. It was the largest number recorded since the foundation began counting deer in 1955.

That year, there were only 378 deer in Nara Park. Over the following decades, the population grew rapidly at first and then steadily as various steps were taken by the city to control it after farmers complained their crops were being damaged.

The foundation recorded 1,226 deer in Nara Park last year, and the record number this year is likely due to increased patrols by foundation members, as well as efforts by the city, prefecture, and foundation to reduce traffic accidents in the vicinity that kill or injure them.

The rise follows jumps in Nara’s tourism. In late July, Nara officials announced that over 16.3 million people had visited in 2017, compared with 15.5 million in 2016.

While the total is short of the record 18 million who came to Nara in 2010 for the 1,300th anniversary celebration, it marks a steady increase. In particular, there were 1.99 million visitors from abroad, up 26.3 percent from 2016. Two-thirds who spent at least one night in Nara were from China, but city tourism centers also reported increases in inquiries from Malaysian, American, Australian, French and Spanish day-trippers.

With ever-more people and deer in the park these days, the city has made efforts to protect both. Signs in English and Chinese where deer crackers are sold warn against feeding them human food. Flyers in both languages are also handed out warning against teasing them or trying to ride them.

“It is critical that as more people come to Nara, they realize these deer are not tame. They are not household pets, but wild animals and they need to follow the rules and take precautions. For themselves as well as for the deer,” according to Yoshitaka Ashimura, the executive director of the Nara Deer Preservation Foundation.

While volunteers from the foundation patrol the park, looking out for people who aren’t following the rules, the increase in tourists, many who come only for the deer, has already led to complaints about bites. Plastic garbage has also been found in the stomachs of dead deer.

Thus, how the city balances the need to protect the animals with the desire to encourage more tourists to see them is likely to prove Nara’s greatest international, and domestic, tourism challenge in the years ahead.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Image Not Available
Environment Ministry seeks funding for heatstroke prevention initiative
The Environment Ministry plans to launch an initiative in fiscal 2019 to comb the country for effective measures being taken to prevent heat exhaustion and heatstroke, sources said. The m...
Emperor Akihito makes a speech in traditional attire during the Sokuirei Seiden no Gi on Nov. 12, 1990, at the Imperial Palace.
Emperor Hirohito's aide blasted cost of new monarch's state-funded ascension rites in 1990: diary
A close aide to Emperor Hirohito, posthumously known as Emperor Showa, criticized the government for staging an "entirely incongruous" and costly ceremony in 1990 to proclaim the enthronement of...
Taro Kono
Ship-to-ship transfers a 'big loophole' in North Korea sanctions: Kono
Foreign Minister Taro Kono said Saturday that U.N.-prohibited ship-to-ship transfers of petroleum products to North Korea have allowed for an "extremely big loophole" in enforcing U.N. sanctions...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Deer roam freely in a park in the city of Nara on Aug. 20. According to a recent survey, record numbers of deer are living in the park. | ERIC JOHNSTON A sign in Japanese and other languages in Nara Park explains how to feed deer. | ERIC JOHNSTON

, ,