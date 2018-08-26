Seven arrested in protest over torn-down Confederate statue at University of North Carolina
Police stand guard after the confederate statue known as Silent Sam was toppled by protesters on the campus of the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, on Aug. 20. | AP

Seven arrested in protest over torn-down Confederate statue at University of North Carolina

AP

CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA – Seven people were arrested Saturday at a rally calling for a century-old Confederate statue at the University of North Carolina to be returned after it was yanked down five days ago. Officials did not release their names or say if they were protesting for or against the statue.

About a dozen people carrying Confederate flags were met by dozens of protesters that don’t want the memorial known as “Silent Sam” to return to the campus in Chapel Hill.

Television footage and videos posted to social media showed several punches thrown and at least one man handcuffed after he tried to burn a Confederate flag taken from another man’s hands.

None of the seven arrested were affiliated with the school, Chancellor Carol Folt said.

Three were charged with assault, two were charged with assault, destruction of property and inciting a riot; one was charged with destruction of property and one was charged with resisting an officer, the university said in a statement.

“Silent Sam,” erected in 1913, was torn down Monday during a protest. It’s now in temporary storage.

Folt said there have been at least 35 demonstrations about the statue in the past several years, and while she would prefer a safer, more secure location than a main campus quad, the university hasn’t decided what to do with the monument. Police surrounded its empty pedestal with barricades Saturday.

The chancellor only promised a “sustainable, lawful solution” during a conference call with reporters, where she also acknowledged there were “very tense moments” during Saturday’s demonstrations.

“I won’t be rushed into that,” Folt said of Silent Sam’s fate.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. John McCain is greeted by President Richard Nixon in Washington in May 1973 following McCain's release from a prisoner of war camp in North Vietnam. McCain died Saturday at the age of 81.
Between McCain and Trump: There was no love lost
One of Sen. John McCain's final wishes, as he struggled against a devastating brain cancer, could not have been more clear: He made it known that he did not want Donald Trump to attend his funer...
Syrian President Bashar Assad greets supporters during Eid al-Adha prayers at a mosque in Damascus on Tuesday.
Standoff over Syria: U.S. and Russia trade chemical weapons warnings
The U.S. and Russia exchanged warnings about a possible chemical attack in Syria and a Western military intervention in response, on the eve of what may be one of the decisive campaigns in the M...
Image Not Available
Two dead, at least 241 injured in Iran earthquake
A strong 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck western Iran near the border with Iraq early Sunday, killing two people and injuring more than 200, officials said. The shallow quake hit 26 kilo...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Police stand guard after the confederate statue known as Silent Sam was toppled by protesters on the campus of the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, on Aug. 20. | AP

, , ,