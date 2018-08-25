Japan holds nuclear disaster drill for multiple simultaneous accidents in Fukui
People are helped into a Maritime Self-Defense Force helicopter as part a two-day evacuation drill for multiple nuclear accidents in Oi, Fukui Prefecture, on Saturday. | KYODO

JIJI

FUKUI – The government held a comprehensive disaster drill Saturday for a scenario in which serious accidents simultaneously strike the Oi and Takahama nuclear plants in Fukui Prefecture.

This is the first disaster response drill designed for simultaneous atomic accidents at multiple plants since the Fukushima nuclear crisis in March 2011.

The drill, which lasts through Sunday, involves some 21,000 people including residents and officials from the Cabinet Office, the Nuclear Regulation Authority and municipal governments.

Preparations involving the Oi and Takahama plants, both managed by Kansai Electric Power Co., are deemed necessary because they are just 13.5 km from each other.

The exercise assumes radioactive substances are released from the plants after an earthquake in northern Kyoto knocks out the reactors’ cooling systems.

As part of the drill, task forces created at the two plants’ off-site emergency response centers were integrated into Oi’s task force.

Katsunori Yamamoto, 64, who runs a nursing home within 5 km of the Takahama plant, took part by playing one of the home’s residents. He was moved to an evacuation site in Tsuruga by a wheelchair-accessible van driven by a Kansai Electric worker.

“I want to assess risks to our nursery home residents,” he said. Six of the 18 residents use wheelchairs.

