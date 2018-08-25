With CEO Elon Musk agreeing, Tesla drops efforts to go private
Tesla Motors Inc. Chief Executive Elon Musk holds a news conference in Tokyo in September 2014. | REUTERS

/

With CEO Elon Musk agreeing, Tesla drops efforts to go private

Reuters

SAN FRANCISCO – The board of Tesla Inc. said on Friday the company would remain public, following a tumultuous two weeks for the electric vehicle maker after CEO Elon Musk announced he was considering a deal to go private.

Six members of Tesla’s board of directors said in a brief statement that the board had held a meeting on Thursday and that efforts to take Tesla private were canceled.

During the meeting, Musk reported on the work he had done in trying to take the company private, the board said.

“Elon communicated to the Board that after having done this work and considered all factors, he believes the better path is to no longer pursue a transaction for taking Tesla private,” the board members wrote.

The special committee, formed to consider the deal proposed by Musk, was dissolved, the release said.

The statement was written by six independent members of Tesla’s board: Brad Buss, Robyn Denholm, Ira Ehrenpreis, Antonio Gracias, Linda Johnson Rice and James Murdoch.

The news marks a stunning reversal for Musk, who tweeted on Aug. 7 that he had “funding secured” for a deal that would take Tesla private at a value of $72 billion.

Pressure grew on Musk after he disclosed subsequently that he had not closed a deal to secure funding from Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Flying cars that can zoom over congested roads are closer to reality than many people think.
Japan joins race to make flying cars
Japan is making a push to develop flying cars, enlisting companies including Uber Technologies Inc. and Airbus SE to join a public-private panel tasked with making airborne vehicles a Japanese r...
Chinese and U.S. flags adorn a Harley-Davidson motorcycle at a dealership in Shanghai on Friday.
Trump's China hawks prepare to swoop as trade negotiations fail to produce any results
The trade war between the U.S. and China is about to get uglier. After a long, hot summer spent weighing risks and firing warning shots, the hawks in President Donald Trump's administration have ga...
The Venta Maersk is seen in the Russian port of Vladivostok on Wednesday as it prepares to set off on its Arctic voyage.
Maersk sends first shipping vessel through Arctic route
A Maersk vessel loaded with Russian fish and South Korean electronics will next week become the first container ship to navigate an Arctic sea route that Russia hopes will become a new shipping ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Tesla Motors Inc. Chief Executive Elon Musk holds a news conference in Tokyo in September 2014. | REUTERS

, ,