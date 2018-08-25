Saudi-led coalition kills 26 children in Yemen, U.N. says, calling for investigation and restraint

Two Saudi-led coalition airstrikes in Yemen have killed at least 26 children, U.N. officials said Friday, renewing calls for an independent investigation of attacks targeting civilians in the three-year war.

At least 22 children and four women died in an attack Thursday while fleeing fighting in the Al-Durayhimi district, south of the rebel-held city of Hodeida, U.N. aid chief Mark Lowcock said.

Four other children were killed in a separate airstrike in Al-Durayhimi.

“This is the second time in two weeks that an airstrike by the Saudi-led coalition has resulted in dozens of civilian casualties,” Lowcock, the undersecretary-general for humanitarian affairs, said in a statement.

A coalition attack on a bus in the northern rebel stronghold of Saada on Aug. 9 killed 40 children, prompting U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to call for an independent investigation.

Lowcock renewed the U.N. appeal for “an impartial, independent and prompt investigation” and said “those with influence” over the warring sides must ensure that civilians are protected.

The rebel-run Saba news agency said the airstrike on Thursday hit a bus and a house.

The United Arab Emirates, a key partner in the coalition, blamed the Houthi rebels for the attack.

Al-Durayhimi lies 12 miles (20 kilometers) south of Hodeida and has seen two weeks of fighting between the rebels and pro-government forces backed by the UAE.

“I had hoped that the outrage that followed the Saada attack in Yemen two weeks ago would be a turning point in the conflict. Yesterday’s reported attacks in Al-Durayhimi, killing 26 children, indicate that it was not,” said Henrietta Fore, the director of the U.N. children’s agency, UNICEF.

Fore urged the warring sides, their foreign backers and the Security Council to “take action and end this conflict once and for all.”

After widespread condemnation of the Aug. 9 bus attack, the coalition announced that it was opening an investigation, but rights groups insist any probe should be impartial.

In a 90-page report, Human Rights Watch said the coalition had failed to properly investigate war crimes allegations stemming from attacks on civilian targets.

HRW’s Middle East director, Sarah Leah Whitson, said the coalition’s investigators “were doing little more than covering up war crimes.”

The European Union urged Yemen’s warring sides to “prioritize the protection of civilians in all instances” following the attacks in Al-Durayhimi and stressed the need to end the war, according a statement from the EU foreign affairs spokesperson.

U.N.-brokered talks between Yemen’s government and the Houthis are to open in Geneva on Sept. 6 — a first step toward resuming peace negotiations that broke down two years ago.

The Security Council has called for a “credible” investigation of the bus attack in Yemen but did not demand an independent probe.

Three of the five permanent council members — Britain, France and the United States — are supporting the coalition in its military campaign. Nonpermanent member Kuwait is part of the coalition.

Led by Saudi Arabia, the coalition has been fighting Houthi rebels in Yemen since 2015 to return President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi to power.

The war has left nearly 10,000 people dead and unleashed what the United Nations describes as the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.