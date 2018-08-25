U.S. Navy marks return of Cold War-era fleet
John Richardson | BLOOMBERG

U.S. Navy marks return of Cold War-era fleet

AFP-JIJI

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Navy on Friday marked the official resurrection of a disbanded, Cold War-era fleet that was scrapped in 2011 and is returning amid heightened tensions with Russia.

In May, the navy announced it was bringing back the 2nd Fleet, which played a key role during the Cold War years with operations in the North Atlantic and supporting U.S. naval forces in the Mediterranean.

The fleet, first stood up in 1950, was scrapped for cost-saving reasons during a time of reduced tensions with Moscow.

It played a key role during the 1962 Cuban missile crisis, when its ships set a blockade to stop Soviet ships reaching the island.

The fleet will be responsible for U.S. naval forces along the U.S. East Coast as well as the North Atlantic region.

“This is the United States’ and the U.S. Navy’s dynamic response to a dynamic security environment,” Chief of Naval Operations Adm. John Richardson, said at a ceremony aboard the USS George H.W. Bush.

“The 2nd Fleet will be our spearhead … for the Atlantic, maintaining America’s maritime superiority that will lead to maintaining our security, our influence and our prosperity around the world.”

The national defense strategy of President Donald Trump’s administration names China and Russia as America’s biggest threats and points to their increasing assertiveness and drive for new weapons such as hypersonic missiles and advanced torpedoes.

Russian planes and ships have in recent months made multiple incursions in the North Atlantic close to the airspace and territorial waters of U.S. NATO allies, including Britain.

NATO naval officials late last year also reported Russian submarines probing underseas data cables in the North Atlantic.

Separately, the U.S. military also marked the official activation of a new command to innovate and prepare to counter new types of weapons being developed by Russia and China.

The Army Futures Command is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and will be headed by a four-star general, with a staff of about 500 civilian and military personnel.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

The asteroid Bennu is seen from a distance of 1.4 million miles (2.2 million km), or almost six times the distance between the Earth and the moon, in this image taken by the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft on Aug. 17.
NASA spacecraft approaches Bennu asteroid, snaps first photo
Two years after launching from Florida, a NASA spacecraft is closing in on an ancient asteroid, Bennu, for a sample of space dust that could reveal clues to the start of life in the solar system. ...
Mark Lowcock
Saudi-led coalition kills 26 children in Yemen, U.N. says, calling for investigation and restraint
Two Saudi-led coalition airstrikes in Yemen have killed at least 26 children, U.N. officials said Friday, renewing calls for an independent investigation of attacks targeting civilians in the three...
Venezuelan migrant children play with their dog in their temporary house in Lima on Friday after making a five-day journey from Zulia, a state bordering Lake Maracaibo.
Ecuador eases passage for fleeing Venezuelans; destination Peru set to tighten border controls
Ecuador opened a "humanitarian corridor" and lifted its entry restrictions on the masses of Venezuelans escaping a free-falling economy and streaming toward Peru on Friday, hours before Lima tighte...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

John Richardson | BLOOMBERG

, , ,