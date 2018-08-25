Public attaching more importance to disaster prevention, annual Cabinet Office survey shows

A Cabinet Office poll has shown that 28.3 percent of respondents believe the government should put a priority on disaster prevention, up 2.4 percentage points from the previous year’s survey.

The share was the highest for disaster prevention since 1992, when the policy area was added to the survey’s answer options. Respondents were asked to pick policy areas that they think the government should emphasize, with multiple answers allowed.

The result, released Friday, was apparently influenced by the powerful earthquake that rocked Osaka Prefecture and surrounding areas in the nation’s west on June 18, during the 18-day survey period through July 1.

A Cabinet Office official said that “public awareness about disaster prevention is actually increasing,” as Japan was not only hit by earthquakes but has also seen increased flooding.

According to the interview-based survey, policy areas showing year-on-year rises included tax reform, growing 3.6 points to 31.6 percent, and diplomacy and international cooperation, up 2.8 points at 30.3 percent.

The changes suggest increased public interest in such themes as the government’s decision to delay meeting the target for fiscal reconstruction as well as the trade policy of U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration.

In the meantime, the share of respondents who sought emphasis on defense and security fell 3.4 points to 32.8 percent, after North Korea opened its door to dialogue and tensions eased on the Korean Peninsula.

The highest share was recorded for the area of the social security system, including medical care and pensions, at 64.6 percent. Measures to deal with the aging society came second at 52.4 percent, followed by the economy, at 50.6 percent, and employment and labor, at 36.7 percent.

Asked about levels of satisfaction with their current daily lives, 74.7 percent said they were either satisfied or moderately satisfied, up 0.8 point from the record high posted the previous year.

The survey covered 10,000 people aged 18 or older nationwide, of which 59.7 percent provided valid answers.