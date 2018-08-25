The sky is the limit? Japan to form public-private panel on flying cars

JIJI

The industry ministry has said that it will set up a public-private panel to discuss ways to turn the concept of flying cars capable of carrying multiple people into reality.

Flying cars, or electrified airborne vehicles that can vertically take off and land, are seen as the future of transportation.

As part of its budget request for fiscal 2019, which starts next April, the ministry said Friday that it plans to seek some ¥4.5 billion in funds to support private-sector development of high-performance batteries, motors and others for flying cars.

The panel will bring together representatives from such entities as Boeing Co., Uber Technologies Inc., ANA Holdings Inc., NEC Corp. and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), as well as the industry, transport and internal affairs ministries.

The panel is scheduled to first meet Wednesday. It will draw up a road map for technological development and regulations by the end of this year.

The government expects flying cars to help transportation in mountainous areas, remote islands and congested urban areas as well as during times of disasters.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

The Venta Maersk is seen in the Russian port of Vladivostok on Wednesday as it prepares to set off on its Arctic voyage.
Maersk sends first shipping vessel through Arctic route
A Maersk vessel loaded with Russian fish and South Korean electronics will next week become the first container ship to navigate an Arctic sea route that Russia hopes will become a new shipping ...
Image Not Available
Japan's Fair Trade Commission approves bank integration in Nagasaki after lengthy review
The Fair Trade Commission said Friday that it has approved a business integration plan involving regional banks in Nagasaki Prefecture. Those planning the integration are Fukuoka Financia...
An attendee touches Sony Corp.'s second-generation Aibo robot dog during a sales event in Tokyo in January. The electronics giant will launch the gadget in the United States next month.
Sony to launch revamped Aibo robot dog in U.S.
Sony Corp. plans to start selling its revamped Aibo robot dog in the United States from September following its domestic revival in January. Sony, which regards the new Aibo as symbolizin...

, ,