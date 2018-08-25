The sky is the limit? Japan to form public-private panel on flying cars

The industry ministry has said that it will set up a public-private panel to discuss ways to turn the concept of flying cars capable of carrying multiple people into reality.

Flying cars, or electrified airborne vehicles that can vertically take off and land, are seen as the future of transportation.

As part of its budget request for fiscal 2019, which starts next April, the ministry said Friday that it plans to seek some ¥4.5 billion in funds to support private-sector development of high-performance batteries, motors and others for flying cars.

The panel will bring together representatives from such entities as Boeing Co., Uber Technologies Inc., ANA Holdings Inc., NEC Corp. and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), as well as the industry, transport and internal affairs ministries.

The panel is scheduled to first meet Wednesday. It will draw up a road map for technological development and regulations by the end of this year.

The government expects flying cars to help transportation in mountainous areas, remote islands and congested urban areas as well as during times of disasters.