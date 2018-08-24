Top diplomats from Japan, South Korea and U.S. to meet in Tokyo next week

Tokyo, Seoul and Washington are arranging a trilateral meeting between Foreign Minister Taro Kono, South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Tokyo next week after Pompeo’s visit to North Korea, Japanese government sources said Friday.

The meeting is expected to take place on Tuesday, as Pompeo will likely fly to Japan on Monday following his fourth visit to North Korea, the sources said. It will be the third such trilateral meeting since U.S. President Donald Trump met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in June.

During the stop in Japan, Pompeo plans to brief Kono and Kang on what was discussed during his meeting with North Korean officials, the sources said.

Pompeo, Kono and Kang are also expected to reaffirm the close cooperation between the allies and their policies aimed at compelling the complete denuclearization of North Korea.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is also expected to meet with Pompeo and Kang, they said.

On Thursday, Pompeo said he will visit North Korea next week in an attempt to accelerate negotiations on dismantling the country’s nuclear weapons program. He will be accompanied by Stephen Biegun, who has just been named as the U.S. special representative to North Korea.

Pompeo is heading to Pyongyang as frustration is increasing in Washington over what it sees as North Korea’s failure to move resolutely to terminate its nuclear weapon and ballistic missile development programs, despite leader Kim’s commitment to “complete” denuclearization in a landmark summit with Trump in Singapore on June 12.