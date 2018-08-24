City of Chiba to issue partnership certificates to same-sex and common-law couples

The city of Chiba plans to issue certificates recognizing same-sex and common-law couples starting in April next year, following similar moves by Tokyo’s Shibuya Ward and other municipalities across the nation.

Chiba will be the first municipality to offer partnership agreements for couples beyond those identifying as lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender, according to the city.

“I hope it can take everyone a step forward to question what a family and partnership is about,” Chiba mayor Toshihito Kumagai said at a news conference on Thursday.

The city had initially planned to issue certificates to LGBT couples only. But it decided to widen the scope when local LGBT groups asked that the policy not be limited to sexual minorities.

To apply, couples must be unmarried, must not be blood relatives, and must be residents of the city or have plans to move there in the near future.

“These are just preliminary requirements, which are subject to changes based on the public comments we will receive next month,” said an official at the city’s Gender Equality Division, who asked not to be named due to department policy.

The city will accept public comments from Sept. 1 to Oct. 1.

Despite the fact that the certificates are not legally binding, the city has expressed willingness to seek cooperation from hospitals and local businesses, with details expected to be announced later.

That could help couples who aren’t formally recognized as partners, who usually can’t sign surgical consent forms or face difficulty renting property.