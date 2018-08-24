/ |

Dollar tops ¥111.40 in Tokyo on buying by importers

JIJI

The dollar rose to around ¥111.40 in Tokyo trading Friday, thanks to buying by Japanese importers and position adjustments ahead of the weekend.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥111.39-40, up from ¥110.80-80 at the same time on Thursday. The euro was at $1.1556-1557, down from $1.1567-1568, and at ¥128.74-75, up from ¥128.17-17.

After hovering around ¥111.20 in early trading, the dollar topped ¥111.40 toward midmorning, pushed up by buying by export-oriented Japanese firms for settlement purposes, traders said.

The dollar crept further up in the early afternoon while resisting selling. But the U.S. currency came under heavier selling pressure when it approached ¥111.50, they said.

The dollar was supported by speculation that U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell would take a more hawkish stance in his speech later Friday, a currency broker said.

The speculation emerged following a remark by Kansas City Fed President Esther George expressing her support for two more interest rate hikes by the U.S. central bank later this year, the broker noted.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
Daiwa Securities plans return to China via joint brokerage
Daiwa Securities Group Inc. will set up a joint brokerage venture in China with a local firm, President Seiji Nakata said. "We cannot ignore China, considering the size of its economy," Nakata s...
Image Not Available
Japanese and Chinese finance chiefs to hold talks next week on reinforcing financial ties
The finance ministers of Japan and China will meet on Aug. 31 in Beijing to discuss strengthening financial cooperation, the Finance Ministry said Friday. Finance Minister Taro Aso and his Chine...
Image Not Available
Core inflation stayed flat at 0.8% in July, backed by higher lodging, energy costs
Inflation stayed steady in July amid rising energy costs but remained far below the Bank of Japan's elusive target rate of 2 percent, government data showed Friday. Japan's core consumer price i...

, ,