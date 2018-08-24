JAL to renew uniforms and invest ¥10 billion before 2020 Games

JIJI, Kyodo

Japan Airlines Co. plans to redesign its uniforms and make a fresh investment of ¥10 billion ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

Uniforms for its flight attendants and ground and other staff will be renewed in April 2020, for the first time in about seven years. JAL will solicit ideas for scarves for its 11th-generation uniforms, the company said Thursday.

“I hope to get ideas for uniforms that are memorable and friendly,” President Yuji Akasaka told a news conference.

Akasaka also said the investment will be made to improve the convenience of its services for foreign visitors.

JAL has set a target of transporting 2 million foreign passengers from Tokyo to other regions in 2020, up more than threefold from the current level, he also said.

The 2020 Games will be “not just a sports event but also a festival of culture and technology,” Akasaka said. “We’ll work as one to liven up the games.”

Of the total investment, ¥7 billion will be used to introduce a system to give foreign visitors information in multiple languages.

JAL will spend the rest on work to improve passenger access from check-in counter to boarding gate at Narita International Airport in Chiba Prefecture and Tokyo International Airport at Haneda by 2020.

The company will also launch a campaign before and after the games offering foreign visitors free flights to regions outside Tokyo.

Akasaka expressed a wish to use biofuel in the company’s flight services from around 2020. The fuel is considered cleaner than fossil fuels, as it does not introduce new carbon dioxide mass into the environment when burned.

Meanwhile, ANA Holdings Inc. plans to take steps to improve convenience for elderly passengers by introducing a website that offers voice information by March 2020.

Japan Airlines Co. President Yuji Akasaka (far left) poses during a news conference with flight attendants who wear past uniforms on Thursday in Ota Ward, Tokyo. | KYODO

