Saga Prefecture to receive ¥10 billion from Japan’s Defense Ministry after agreeing to host Ospreys at airport
Saga Gov. Yoshinori Yamaguchi (center) speaks while holding a meeting with Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera at the Saga Prefectural Government office on Friday. | KYODO

/

Saga Prefecture to receive ¥10 billion from Japan’s Defense Ministry after agreeing to host Ospreys at airport

Kyodo, JIJI

SAGA – Saga Gov. Yoshinori Yamaguchi said Friday he will accept a Defense Ministry plan to deploy Osprey tilt-rotor transport aircraft to an airport in his prefecture, with the state promising to pay ¥10 billion ($90 million) over 20 years as landing fees.

“I decided to accept the ministry’s request after comprehensive studies and careful consideration,” Yamaguchi told a news conference at the prefectural government’s office.

According to a Defense Ministry official, the southwestern prefecture will use part of the ¥10 billion to support local fishers, who are concerned that the aircraft’s noise may affect their businesses.

The ministry agreed to pay the sum as Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera visited Saga Prefecture to meet the governor and the head of a local fishers’ group on Friday.

Onodera told the group’s chief that the ministry plans to conduct a thorough study on the effects of the Osprey’s noise on fish.

The ministry seeks to deploy 17 newly acquired Ospreys at Saga airport to strengthen Japan’s ability to protect outlying islands amid China’s increasing maritime presence.

It is considering sending five of the 17, which are expected to arrive from the United States as early as the autumn, to the Ground Self-Defense Force’s Camp Kisarazu in Chiba Prefecture, as Saga airport is unlikely to be ready for their deployment by then.

Tokyo has faced difficulty in pushing ahead with the plan since a GSDF AH-64D attack helicopter crashed into a home in Kanzaki, Saga Prefecture, in February, resulting in the deaths of the pilot and co-pilot as well as a minor injury to a girl who fled the building.

Meanwhile, the U.S. military plans to deploy five Ospreys to Yokota Air Base in the suburbs of Tokyo on Oct. 1 as part of a plan to introduce a total of 10 such aircraft to the base over several years.

The U.S. military has informed the Defense Ministry that the five Air Force CV-22 aircraft will engage in landings and takeoffs, supply airdrops and night-flying drills around the Yokota base.

U.S. government data shows that the rate of severe accidents involving the Marines’ MV-22 variant of Ospreys as of September last year had risen about 1.7 times from the figure released in April 2012.

But Defense Ministry officials have claimed that the rising percentage of accidents has nothing to do with the safety of the Osprey itself.

The ministry said the GSDF has no plans to conduct aerial refueling missions or other operations above Saga Prefecture, as part of its safety measures.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Japan Airlines Co. President Yuji Akasaka (far left) poses during a news conference with flight attendants who wear past uniforms on Thursday in Ota Ward, Tokyo.
JAL to renew uniforms and invest ¥10 billion before 2020 Games
Japan Airlines Co. plans to redesign its uniforms and make a fresh investment of ¥10 billion ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics. Uniforms for its flight attendants and ...
Former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba speaks in Tokyo on Friday.
Shigeru Ishiba pledges rural revitalization laws if he beats Abe in LDP leadership race
Former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba, the main rival to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's leadership race next month, said Friday that he would consider enacting ...
Kunihiro Ando, the 70-year-old head of the Japan Itakura House Association, explains the Itakura house building method on Aug. 15 in Soja, Okayama Prefecture.
Wooden housing that sheltered Fukushima displaced now relocated for use in rain-hit western Japan
Purpose-built wooden emergency homes constructed using a traditional nail-less building technique and used by people displaced by the 2011 Fukushima nuclear crisis have been relocated to Soja, O...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Saga Gov. Yoshinori Yamaguchi (center) speaks while holding a meeting with Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera at the Saga Prefectural Government office on Friday. | KYODO

, , , ,