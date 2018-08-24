Wooden housing that sheltered Fukushima displaced now relocated for use in rain-hit western Japan
Kunihiro Ando, the 70-year-old head of the Japan Itakura House Association, explains the Itakura house building method on Aug. 15 in Soja, Okayama Prefecture. | KYODO

Wooden housing that sheltered Fukushima displaced now relocated for use in rain-hit western Japan

Kyodo

OKAYAMA – Purpose-built wooden emergency homes constructed using a traditional nail-less building technique and used by people displaced by the 2011 Fukushima nuclear crisis have been relocated to Soja, Okayama Prefecture, which was recently hit by torrential rains.

In early August, carpenters in Soja began putting together the temporary housing using a method called Itakura, in which thick boards of solid cedar are fastened together without nails to create roofs, walls and floors.

The 70-year-old head of Japan Itakura House Association, architect Kunihiro Ando, who oversaw the relocation of the homes from Iwaki, Fukushima Prefecture, said the method allows people to dismantle the buildings easily and keeps the temperature and humidity stable inside, while enhancing the buildings’ resistance to fire and rot and making them able to last 100 years.

The Itakura method emerged in disaster-prone Japan as people are frequently forced to relocate their homes due to earthquakes, floods and other natural disasters. Ando said the method is often used for building shrines and traditional rice storehouses.

The temporary homes, which have already been used for seven years, were being dismantled in Iwaki when torrential rains hit the prefectures of Okayama, Hiroshima and Ehime in early July, causing floods and mudslides that killed over 220 people.

The city of Iwaki offered the housing to Soja for free, enabling the western city to save on costs as well as construction time.

The wooden homes are slightly larger than regular prefabricated housing and are equipped with a loft. A total of 44 households are scheduled to start living in the relocated housing by early October.

As of Tuesday more than 2,000 people remained in shelters, with about 1,200 of them in Okayama Prefecture, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency.

Ando said many of the homes hit by the massive rain storms are unable to be renovated or reused as much of their structure, such as support beams, insulation and chipboards, is likely to rot due to water damage.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Japan Airlines Co. President Yuji Akasaka (far left) poses during a news conference with flight attendants who wear past uniforms on Thursday in Ota Ward, Tokyo.
JAL to renew uniforms and invest ¥10 billion before 2020 Games
Japan Airlines Co. plans to redesign its uniforms and make a fresh investment of ¥10 billion ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics. Uniforms for its flight attendants and ...
Former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba speaks in Tokyo on Friday.
Shigeru Ishiba pledges rural revitalization laws if he beats Abe in LDP leadership race
Former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba, the main rival to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's leadership race next month, said Friday that he would consider enacting ...
Saga Gov. Yoshinori Yamaguchi (center) speaks while holding a meeting with Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera at the Saga Prefectural Government office on Friday.
Saga Prefecture to receive ¥10 billion from Japan's Defense Ministry after agreeing to host ...
Saga Gov. Yoshinori Yamaguchi said Friday he will accept a Defense Ministry plan to deploy Osprey tilt-rotor transport aircraft to an airport in his prefecture, with the state promising to pay &...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Kunihiro Ando, the 70-year-old head of the Japan Itakura House Association, explains the Itakura house building method on Aug. 15 in Soja, Okayama Prefecture. | KYODO

, , ,