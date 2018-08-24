Awaji Island wind turbine topples over as powerful typhoon passes western Japan

KOBE – A 60-meter-high wind turbine erected in a park on Awaji Island in Hyogo Prefecture toppled over in the early hours of Friday as powerful Typhoon Cimaron passed through western Japan. No injuries were reported, local authorities said.

The wind turbine was built in 2002 to generate electricity for facilities at the park, which was created in memory of the Great Hanshin Earthquake that devastated parts of Hyogo Prefecture in 1995. It had been out of commission since lightning struck nearby in May last year, according to an official in Awaji city.

The giant windmill was found to have collapsed at around 6 a.m.. Parts of it had fallen onto a road that runs alongside the park.

Strong winds also tipped over trucks on the Akashi-Kaikyo Bridge that connects Awaji Island and Honshu. Three people were taken to hospital, with two of them having sustained minor injuries.

A wind turbine in a park on Awaji Island in Hyogo Prefecture was found lying on the ground Friday morning after Typhoon Cimaron passed over western Japan. | KYODO

