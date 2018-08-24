Australia’s Liberal Party selects Scott Morrison as new prime minister: ABC

Treasurer Scott Morrison was picked Friday as Australia’s new prime minister after a Liberal Party coup, in a stunning upset against key challenger Peter Dutton, broadcasters ABC and Sky News reported.

Morrison, an ally of deposed Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, won a party-room ballot 45-40.

Foreign Minister Julie Bishop, another Turnbull backer, was also in the running but was eliminated in the first round of voting.

Turnbull, who had narrowly survived a challenge on Tuesday, was forced to call the party meeting after Dutton presented a petition signed by the majority of the party.

The closed-door gathering in Parliament House was the climax of a tumultuous week that saw Turnbull cling to his job as a raft of Cabinet ministers resigned. He said he would step aside if lawmakers demanded a vote on the leadership at the meeting, leaving Dutton to face off against other candidates.

The crisis has infected the nation’s financial markets, and caused the Australian dollar to drop against the greenback on Thursday.

Friday’s selection is the nation’s sixth change of prime minister in little more than a decade — prolonging political turmoil that has scuppered efforts to craft coherent policies on issues from taxation to energy.

Amid policy missteps, the government’s popularity has slipped in opinion polls and the main opposition party, Labor, leads by such a wide margin that defeat seems inevitable in elections due by May.

The latest crisis was driven by infighting between moderates and conservatives in the Liberal Party.

Dutton, from the right wing of the party, had proposed a populist manifesto to win back support. It included curbing immigration, removing a tax on electricity bills for families and pensioners, and holding a wide-ranging investigation into energy companies blamed for spiraling prices.

The change of leadership adds more uncertainty for businesses in the world’s 13th-largest economy.

Turnbull himself came to power in 2015 in a party coup before winning an election the next year with a razor-thin majority. Amid the internal party dissent, he had abandoned signature policies this week designed to restore energy security and give tax relief to big businesses.

Although voters had become disillusioned with his policy reversals, Turnbull’s displacement came even as polls showed he was more popular among the general public than any of the potential candidates to replace him including those within his own party as well as opposition leader Bill Shorten.

His authority over the party had always been in doubt. The self-made millionaire had tried to appease conservative forces by retreating from some of his most strongly held convictions, such as tough action against climate change. Yet it is those same people who have now unseated him.