Japan sees first woman qualify as F-15 fighter jet pilot
1st Lt. Misa Matsushima of the Air Self-Defense Force is seen Thursday after becoming Japan's first woman to qualify as a fighter jet pilot earlier the same day. | KYODO

Japan sees first woman qualify as F-15 fighter jet pilot

Kyodo

MIYAZAKI – 1st Lt. Misa Matsushima, 26, has become Japan’s first woman to qualify as an F-15 fighter jet pilot.

“My longtime dream has come true. I want to become a fully-fledged pilot, no different from men, as soon as possible,” said Matsushima after a ceremony Thursday at an Air Self-Defense Force base in Miyazaki Prefecture, marking the completion of a training course to become an F-15 fighter pilot.

According to the ASDF, Matsushima, who completed the course alongside five men, is expected to start work piloting F-15s in six to 12 months, after undergoing further training to qualify to scramble the jet to intercept aircraft intruding into Japan’s airspace.

“I hope she will continue to blaze that difficult path and become a role model for women who aspire to become fighter pilots,” said Osamu Uemori, who taught her on the training course.

A Yokohama native, Matsushima joined the ASDF after graduating from the National Defense Academy in March 2014. After obtaining her pilot’s license in October 2016, she continued to work towards becoming a fighter pilot.

Matsushima will be assigned to the 5th Air Wing at the Nyutabaru Air Base in the prefecture on Friday and will continue her training there.

With the Defense Ministry aiming to double the number of female Self-Defense Force members, it has been easing restrictions to allow women to work effectively in all fields. The ASDF abolished gender restrictions on personnel becoming fighter and reconnaissance aircraft pilots in November 2015.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

High waves generated by Typhoon Cimaron crash against the coast of Aki, Kochi Prefecture, on Thursday.
Typhoon Cimaron brings further heavy rains to western Japan after making landfall on Shikoku, cut...
The 20th typhoon of the season made landfall in southern Tokushima Prefecture on Thursday night, bringing downpours to western Japan — already reeling from last month's deadly flooding and...
Esports contestants play during a competition in Chiba Prefecture on Feb. 10. Commercial stakeholders in the activity hope competitive multiplayer video gaming will become a medal event in future Olympics.
Esports looking to secure Olympic future at Asian Games
Esports events will be contested at the Asian Games for the first time in Indonesia, with players and advocates hoping it will show skeptics that video gaming belongs in the big leagues. ...
The destroyer Makinami of the Maritime Self-Defense Force, seen in this undated file photo, and the training ship Kashima took part in a joint drill with NATO in the Baltic Sea, the international defense organization said Wednesday.
Japan's MSDF conducts joint drill with NATO in Baltic Sea
The North Atlantic Treaty Organization said Wednesday it has conducted a joint exercise with Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force in the Baltic Sea. The MSDF destroyer Makinami and trainin...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

1st Lt. Misa Matsushima of the Air Self-Defense Force is seen Thursday after becoming Japan's first woman to qualify as a fighter jet pilot earlier the same day. | KYODO

, , ,