Man with mental health issues kills mother and sister near Paris; Islamic State group claims attack
French police secure a street on Aug. 23 after a man killed two persons and injured another in a knife attack in Trappes, near Paris, according to French authorities. | REUTERS

Man with mental health issues kills mother and sister near Paris; Islamic State group claims attack

AFP-JIJI

PARIS – A man stabbed his mother and sister to death and seriously injured another person in a town near Paris on Thursday before being shot dead by police.

The killer had serious mental health problems and had been on a terror watch list since 2016, Interior Minister Gerard Collomb told reporters after visiting the scene in the town of Trappes.

The motive for the violence remained unclear despite a claim by the Islamic State group (IS) that it was an attack by one of its fighters responding to the terror organization’s propaganda.

Collomb said the attacker was “mentally unstable, rather than someone who was committed, who would respond to orders from a terrorist organization, in particular Daesh,” using another name for IS.

Regular French criminal prosecutors are investigating the case rather than anti-terror specialists, Collomb stressed, although checks on the man’s phone and computer were under way.

Experts have urged caution about recent IS announcements because the group has lost credibility after claiming responsibility for seemingly unrelated violence as it faces defeat on the battlefield in the Middle East.

Social problems

The killing spree began early on Thursday in Trappes, a poor town with a large Muslim population about 30 kilometers southwest of the capital.

Armed police responded to reports of violence and were threatened by the man who had stabbed his mother to death in her home, Collomb added.

“He walked towards the police with his knife,” he said. “Police then opened fire.”

The assailant has not yet been named.

Only a short drive from the wealthy area of Versailles, home to a world-famous palace, Trappes is known for its social problems linked to poverty, drugs and hard-line interpretations of Islam.

About 50 locals are suspected of having left France to fight for the Islamic State group in Syria and Iraq, French security sources have previously said.

The man had been on a terror watch list since 2016 after expressing extremist views, according to a security source.

BFM television reported that he had serious alcohol and drug problems.

France remains on high alert after a string of jihadist attacks since 2015 that have claimed the lives of more than 240 victims.

IS claimed the Trappes attacker was one of its fighters.

“He carried out the attack in response to calls to target subjects of the countries of the coalition” fighting IS, the group said a statement on its propaganda channel.

The leader of the extremist group, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, had called on Muslims to wage “jihad” in a purported new audio recording released Wednesday.

The group claimed responsibility for a massacre in Las Vegas last year that saw a wealthy accountant open fire on a crowd in one of the deadliest mass shootings in recent U.S. history.

U.S. investigators concluded that there was “no evidence of radicalization or ideology to support any theory that (Stephen) Paddock supported or followed any hate group or any domestic or foreign terrorist organization.”

French terror expert Jean-Charles Brisard, head of the Center for the Analysis of Terrorism (CAT), said it was “too soon to say” if IS had a hand in the violence in Trappes.

“But remember that in 2017 we had three claims of responsibility that were outlandish by Islamic State… above all the massacre in Las Vegas,” he said.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

A farmer drives a tractor in his field near Bouloire in north-western France on Aug. 21, after a harvest was weakened by a recent heat wave. The heat, which swept across much of northern Europe this summer, has caused reductions in wheat output in France — the EU's top producer of the crop — cutting estimates by some 2 million tons from last years figures.
China's growing hunger for wheat pushes global reserves to crisis levels, as heat waves and droug...
A scorching hot, dry summer has ended five years of plenty in many wheat producing countries and drawn down the reserves of major exporters to their lowest level since 2007-08, when low grain st...
An estimated 4000 protesters rally at Sydney Town Hall on Feb. 8, 2016, to demonstrate their opposition to Australia's deportation and detention of asylum seeker children to offshore processing centers on Manus Island and Nauru.
New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern repeats offer to resettle refugees held by Australia
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern again offered Thursday to resettle 150 asylum seekers sent by Australia to offshore camps including one in Nauru, a Pacific island nation where leaders ...
Venezuelan migrants heading to Peru receive food along the Pan-American Highway in Ecuador after entering the country from Colombia.
Colombia to seek U.N. help in dealing with Venezuelan migrant crisis after over million enter
Colombia is asking the United Nations to intervene as it steps up efforts to manage the Venezuelan migrant crisis, Foreign Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo said on Wednesday. "We're going ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

French police secure a street on Aug. 23 after a man killed two persons and injured another in a knife attack in Trappes, near Paris, according to French authorities. | REUTERS

, , , , , ,