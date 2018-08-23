/

SEC quashes more bitcoin ETF pitches in another blow to cryptocurrencies

Bloomberg

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has rejected another round of attempts to list exchange-traded funds backed by bitcoin, blocking ETFs from ProShares, GraniteShares and Direxion, on concern prices could be vulnerable to manipulation.

In a trio of orders posted on the agency’s website Wednesday, the commission said proposals to allow the funds failed to show how exchanges seeking to list the products would “prevent fraudulent and manipulative acts and practices.”

The SEC had already denied a request to list a bitcoin ETF run by twins Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss in late July, citing a similar rationale. In that case, it wrote that the platform that would have listed their fund failed to prove the underlying market was “resistant to manipulation.”

The SEC’s resistance to cryptocurrency ETFs has taken a toll on bitcoin’s price this year. But the earlier ruling had been widely viewed as a bad sign for remaining proposals, sapping some of the surprise from Wednesday’s decisions. After plummeting more than 50 percent this year, the top cryptocurrency rose less than 1 percent in early trading on Thursday in Asia to around $6,360.

“The commission emphasizes that its disapproval does not rest on an evaluation of whether bitcoin, or blockchain technology more generally, has utility or value as an innovation or an investment,” the regulator wrote Wednesday. Rather, it disapproved because “the exchange has not met its burden.”

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Nikon Corp. President Kazuo Ushida introduces the firm's first full-frame mirrorless camera series on Thursday in Tokyo.
Threatened by emerging technologies, Nikon unveils full-frame mirrorless cameras to keep Sony at bay
In a long-awaited event livestreamed worldwide, Nikon Corp. unveiled its first full-frame mirrorless camera system Thursday, finally entering a segment that is still growing despite the explosive p...
"Dragon Ball FighterZ"
Dragon Ball fighting game vaults Bandai Namco onto esports stage
Here comes a new challenger to the esports arena. Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. broke the all-time Twitch streaming record for the biggest fighting game tourney this year with "Dragon Ball F...
Image Not Available
Australia bans Huawei, ZTE from working on 5G networks
Australia banned China's Huawei Technologies Co. and ZTE Corp. from supplying next-generation wireless equipment to the nation's telecom operators, the latest blow in an escalating global battle ov...

, , ,