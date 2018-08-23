Hitachi picks U.S. engineering firm Bechtel to manage U.K. nuclear plant project

Hitachi Ltd. has appointed major U.S. engineering giant Bechtel Corp. as the project management contractor for a nuclear power plant it plans to build in Britain.

The contract was concluded between Horizon Nuclear Power Ltd., a wholly owned Hitachi subsidiary, and Bechtel, Hitachi said Wednesday.

Horizon and Bechtel will jointly oversee management of the project.

The deal “will get Bechtel involved in the project more proactively and result in a cost cut,” a Hitachi official said.

Horizon is to build two reactors at the planned Wylfa Newydd power station in Wales. Construction is set to start in 2020.

Under the deal, Bechtel will send about 200 employees to Horizon to jointly select subcontractors and equipment suppliers.

Earlier, Horizon planned to outsource the selection work mainly to Bechtel. Cooperating with Bechtel on the operations will help curb costs, Hitachi said.