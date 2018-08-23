Two years later, Japanese soldier’s nephew receives second wartime Hinomaru
Hisashi Abe speaks at his home in Yokohama alongside his uncle's wartime Hinomaru that arrived from the United States on Wednesday. | KYODO

Two years later, Japanese soldier’s nephew receives second wartime Hinomaru

Kyodo

YOKOHAMA – A Yokohama man rejoiced Wednesday after receiving the second Hinomaru carried by his late uncle into battle during World War II.

Hisashi Abe, an 80-year-old Yokohama resident, received the flag that was signed by family and friends of his uncle, Masamoto Abe, after it was mailed from the United States last week.

Two years ago, Hisashi Abe received the first of his uncle’s national flags through the cooperation of the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry and the Obon Society, a nonprofit organization that has returned more than 200 flags to Japanese families who lost relatives in the war since its foundation nine years ago.

“Just one flag was enough to surprise me, but I’m totally astonished because I’ve got another one,” the nephew said.

The flag is in good condition with no significant damage and Hisashi Abe said he can recognize the names of relatives on it.

“I bet my uncle treasured this, thinking of them.”

However, he regretted that none of the relatives would be able to see the flag.

“It would have been better if this had come back to Japan while some of them were alive,” he added.

His uncle went to war with two Hinomaru, which were recovered with his body in New Guinea. A U.S. Army veteran took one of the flags, signed by co-workers at Nippon Carbon Co., to Portland, Oregon. That flag was returned in 2016.

For decades, the second flag was on display in Washington state.

In April, Ralph Wood, 85, contacted the Obon Society on behalf of the Gold Bar, Washington, post of the Veterans of Foreign Wars to determine whether “the mysterious flag” on the club’s wall was authentic.

When the organization received the paperwork, they recognized the name on the flag and quickly confirmed with their Japanese scholars that the flag belonged to the same Masamoto Abe of Kanagawa Prefecture, whose other flag they had returned in 2016.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

LIVEBLOG: Updates on Typhoon Cimaron in Japan
On this liveblog, The Japan Times newsroom will be updating the status of Typhoon Cimaron as it approaches and makes landfall on the Japanese archipelago.
High waves generated by Typhoon Cimaron crash against the coast of Aki, Kochi Prefecture, on Thursday.
20th typhoon of season on course for western Japan
The 20th typhoon of the season is expected to make landfall in western Japan on Thursday night, bringing downpours to a region already reeling from last month's deadly flooding and landslides.
Messages from people who made hometown tax donations are shown at the Takahashi Municipal Government office in Okayama Prefecture on Aug. 13.
Rain-hit western Japan cities experience sharp increase in hometown tax donations
Donations to municipal governments in western Japan have risen sharply since torrential rains pounded the region in July, with the city of Kurashiki in Okayama Prefecture collecting ¥119.78 million...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Hisashi Abe speaks at his home in Yokohama alongside his uncle's wartime Hinomaru that arrived from the United States on Wednesday. | KYODO

, , , ,