20th typhoon of season on course for western Japan

The 20th typhoon of the season is expected to make landfall in western Japan on Thursday night, bringing downpours to a region already reeling from last month’s deadly flooding and landslides.

The Meteorological Agency warned of gusts, high waves and heavy rain as Typhoon Cimaron appeared ready to slice through the Japanese archipelago en route to the Sea of Japan by early Friday.

The storm is already suspected to have led to the disappearance of three university students who vanished Thursday from a beach in the city of Shizuoka. Police and firefighters fear they were swept away by high waves caused by the typhoon.

According to police, their backpacks and smartphones were left on a bench at the beach. Police found videos showing them enjoying the fireworks there at around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Cimaron is the second typhoon to hit Japan this week. Combined with Typhoon Soulik, which struck southwestern Japan earlier in the week, rainfall in western Japan is expected to total a meter in some areas, the Meteorological Agency said.

As of 11 a.m. , Cimaron was about 300 km southeast of Cape Ashizuri in Kochi Prefecture and moving at about 35 kph. It was packing winds of up to 216 kph at its center and had an atmospheric pressure of 955 hectopascals.

“I want the government to take coordinated measures to prevent damage as much as possible such as through early evacuations,” Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told a meeting of the government’s disaster response headquarters.

Abe said he wants citizens to take actions to protect themselves, such as evacuating before nightfall.

In the town of Saka in Hiroshima Prefecture, residents expressed concern about the looming typhoon as they continued to remove mud from homes and roads damaged by the torrential rain and landslides in July.

“We have to proceed (with recovery efforts) by watching the weather forecasts” carefully, a 73-year-old male resident said.

Winds of up to 198 kph are expected through Friday in Shikoku, with up to 800 mm of rain projected to inundate the area in the 24-hour period ending Friday morning.

Heavy rain from the two typhoons has raised concern about landslides and swollen rivers. Since Monday, over 400 mm of rain had been recorded in Kochi and Kagoshima prefectures, while the agency also warned of landslides in northern Kyushu.

The regional weather system around Japan is churning out typhoons at a quick pace this year, with five forming on five consecutive days for the first time, between Aug. 12 and 16.