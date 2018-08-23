North Korean panel says Japan is pretending to be victim through abduction issue

A North Korean panel has insisted that Japan is raising the abduction issue as a way of pretending to be a victim, the Korean Central News Agency reported Thursday.

In a spokesman’s statement issued on Wednesday, the North’s Korea Asia-Pacific Peace Committee also said Japan cannot take even one step toward the future without compensating for the past.

The statement comes at a time when Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is showing an eagerness to normalize Japan-North Korea relations by resolving the abduction issue.

Pyongyang apparently aims to put pressure on Tokyo by stressing its position that compensation for the past is a prerequisite for bilateral dialogue.