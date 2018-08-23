Mitsubishi Materials units raided by prosecutors in product data fabrication probe

Prosecutors have raided Mitsubishi Materials Corp. subsidiaries for alleged product data fabrication that violated a law against unfair competition, sources said Thursday.

The nonferrous metal giant is among a host of Japanese manufacturers mired in product data tampering scandals, including Kobe Steel Ltd., which was indicted in July for falsifying product quality data.

Last November, Mitsubishi Materials announced that its subsidiaries manipulated data to meet customer specifications for products supplied to the aerospace, automotive and electric power industries.

The company launched a probe the following month and released a final report by a team of lawyers in March. The report said that multiple subsidiaries fabricated data almost daily, using manuals for this purpose, in a practice that could date back to the 1970s.

The report also found that the head of one of the subsidiaries ordered a coverup of the data falsification and told subordinates to continue shipping products that did not meet customer specifications.

In launching its raids on the Mitsubishi Materials subsidiaries, the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office’s special investigation squad judged the search was necessary to get to the bottom of misconduct within the organization, the sources said.