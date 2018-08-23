/

Japan mulls sending Abe’s adviser to China to prepare for summit

Kyodo

The Japanese government is considering sending national security adviser Shotaro Yachi to Beijing in September to lay the groundwork for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s visit to China, sources close to bilateral relations said Wednesday.

Tokyo and Beijing are expected to make arrangements for Abe to visit China around Oct. 23, when the two nations celebrate the 40th anniversary of the taking effect of a bilateral peace and friendship treaty, and to hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, the sources said.

Yachi, a close aide to Abe, is expected to meet with high-ranking Chinese official Yang Jiechi, a political bureau member of the Chinese Communist Party, to work out the details of Abe’s visit, according to the sources.

Abe’s trip to China would mark a further thaw in bilateral relations that have often been marred by issues related to wartime history and territory.

It will be the first time since December 2011 that a Japanese prime minister has visited China, apart from trips to attend international conferences.

Japan hopes to deepen economic and security cooperation with China and pave the way for Xi to visit Japan possibly next June.

Beijing initially sounded out Tokyo about realizing a visit by Abe to China on the occasion of a trilateral summit that also involves South Korea, possibly in December.

But China has apparently tilted toward strengthening Sino-Japanese ties amid the trade conflict between China and the United States, the sources said.

