Verizon mobile network hit for limiting access to firefighters battling historic California blaze
Firefighters conduct a controlled burn to defend houses against flames from the Ranch Fire, part of the Mendocino Complex Fire, as it continues to spreads toward the town of Upper Lake, California, Aug. 1. Verizon Wireless has come under criticism after severely limiting service to firefighters battling the biggest wildfire in California's history. Santa Clara County Fire Department Chief Tony Bowden said Verizon Wireless had hindered the work of firefighters trying to put out the Mendocino Complex Fire by throttling data during the crisis. | MARK RALSTON / VIA AFP-JIJI

Verizon mobile network hit for limiting access to firefighters battling historic California blaze

AFP-JIJI

LOS ANGELES – A U.S. mobile network has come under criticism after severely limiting service to firefighters battling the biggest wildfire in California’s history.

Santa Clara County Fire Department Chief Tony Bowden said Verizon Wireless had hindered the work of firefighters trying to put out the Mendocino Complex Fire by throttling data during the crisis.

The throttling meant data connection was reduced to 1/200 — 0.50 percent — of normal speed or less.

“This throttling has had a significant impact on our ability to provide emergency services,” Bowden said in a statement that is part of a lawsuit filed this week in a bid to reinstate federal net neutrality rules.

“Verizon imposed these limitations despite being informed that throttling was actively impeding County Fire’s ability to provide crisis-response and essential emergency services,” he added.

Bowden said that when the fire department reached out to Verizon to inform the company of the throttling, a representative said the department had exceeded its data usage limit and suggested it subscribe to a new, more expensive plan.

The fire chief said the incident with Verizon highlighted the importance of ensuring emergency responders have access to quick data that could prove lifesaving.

“In large and complex fires, resource allocation requires immediate information,” he wrote.

“Dated or stale information regarding the availability or need for resources can slow response times and render them far less effective. Resources could be deployed to the wrong fire, the wrong part of a fire, or fail to be deployed at all.

“Even small delays in response translate into devastating effects, including loss of property, and, in some cases, loss of life.”

In a statement, Verizon on Wednesday admitted that it had made a mistake and that it normally lifts limits on data usage in emergencies. It added that the incident had nothing to do with net neutrality.

“Regardless of the plan emergency responders choose, we have a practice to remove data speed restrictions when contacted in emergency situations,” it said. “In this situation, we should have lifted the speed restriction when our customer reached out to us.

“This was a customer support mistake. We are reviewing the situation and will fix any issues going forward,” the statement added.

Bowden’s declaration was submitted in an addendum to a lawsuit filed by 22 states and the District of Columbia to challenge the Federal Communications Commission’s decision to do away with net neutrality rules that requires internet providers to treat all traffic equally.

The Mendocino fire, which began on July 27, has consumed nearly 407,000 acres and as of Wednesday was 74 percent contained.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
Second human trafficking suit filed against Oklahoma pair who allegedly lured immigrants with wor...
A second federal lawsuit accusing a pair of Oklahoma business owners of luring immigrants to the U.S. on work visas then paying substandard wages highlights what some attorneys say is a prevalent h...
Pedestrians use their smartphones to surf the internet in Havana Wednesday. The state telecommunications company of Cuba launched on Wednesday the latest, and most extensive, of a recent series of test runs of a mobile network that would give ordinary citizens greater access to the internet than has existed before on the island.
Cubans getting early taste of mobile internet in no-charge system test
One of the world's least-wired countries is getting a little more connected. Cubans with cellphones are getting mobile access to the internet in a tentative but significant opening of communicat...
David Pecker, chairman and CEO of American Media, addresses those attending the Shape & Men's Fitness Super Bowl Party in New York in 2014. The Monday plea deal reached by Donald Trump's former attorney, Michael Cohen, has laid bare a relationship between the president and Pecker, whose company publishes the National Enquirer. Besides detailing the tabloid's involvement in payoffs to porn star Stormy Daniels and Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal to keep quiet about alleged affairs with Trump, court papers showed how Pecker, a longtime friend of the president, offered to help Trump stave off negative stories during the 2016 campaign.
Relationship between Trump, Enquirer publisher goes beyond headlines, threatens media firm
The plea deal reached by Donald Trump's former attorney, Michael Cohen, has laid bare a relationship between the president and the publisher of the National Enquirer that goes well beyond the tablo...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Firefighters conduct a controlled burn to defend houses against flames from the Ranch Fire, part of the Mendocino Complex Fire, as it continues to spreads toward the town of Upper Lake, California, Aug. 1. Verizon Wireless has come under criticism after severely limiting service to firefighters battling the biggest wildfire in California's history. Santa Clara County Fire Department Chief Tony Bowden said Verizon Wireless had hindered the work of firefighters trying to put out the Mendocino Complex Fire by throttling data during the crisis. | MARK RALSTON / VIA AFP-JIJI

, , , ,