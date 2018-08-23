/

U.N. warns of possible new ‘third wave’ of Yemen’s chronic cholera epidemic

AP

UNITED NATIONS – The United Nations is warning of a possible “third wave” of the cholera epidemic in Yemen, which is already “the largest outbreak on record.”

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Wednesday there have been more than 1.1 million suspected cases of cholera since April 2017, and the number is increasing. He said over 2,300 deaths have been reported.

Dujarric said humanitarian organizations are trying to avoid a large-scale resurgence and have vaccinated more than 385,000 people in August against the infectious disease in high-risk districts in Hodeida and Ibb governorates.

In May, nearly 275,000 people were vaccinated in Aden in southern Yemen, he said.

Cholera is caused by eating contaminated food or drinking water, and Dujarric said humanitarian organizations are continuing to support water, sanitation, hygiene and health facilities in Yemen.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

An image grab from a propaganda video released by al-Furqan Media in 2014 allegedly shows the leader of the Islamic State (IS) jihadist group, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, aka Caliph Ibrahim, adressing Muslim worshippers at a mosque in the militant-held northern Iraqi city of Mosul. Al-Baghdadi called on Muslims to wage "jihad" in a purported new audio recording released Wednesday.
Islamic State leader resurfaces in purported audio, first in 11 months, urges ranks to 'persevere'
The leader of the Islamic State group apparently resurfaced Wednesday, urging his followers to "persevere" and continue fighting the group's enemies everywhere in a purported audio recording, his f...
Venezuelan migrants on their way to Peru sleep along the Pan-American Highway between Tulcan and Ibarra in Ecuador, after entering the country from Colombia on Wednesday.
Colombia to seek U.N. help in dealing with Venezuelan migrant crisis after over million enter
Colombia is to step up efforts to manage the Venezuelan migrant crisis by asking the United Nations to intervene, Foreign Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo said on Wednesday. "We're going to conti...
In this 2011 photo provided by Bence Viola of the University of Toronto, researchers excavate a cave for Denisovan fossils in the Altai Krai area of Russia. On Wednesday, scientists reported in the journal Nature that they have found the remains of an ancient female whose mother was a Neanderthal and whose father belonged to another extinct group of human relatives known as Denisovans.
Siberia cave yields 90,000-year-old fossil of first-generation offspring of Neanderthals and lost...
Scientists say they've found the remains of a prehistoric female whose mother was a Neanderthal and whose father belonged to another extinct group of human relatives known as Denisovans. The 90,...

, , , ,