U.N. warns of ‘lost generation’ of Rohingya children as half a million languish in refugee camps
Rohingya Muslim children slice meat from a slaughtered cow at the Thet Kel Pyin camp in Rakhine state during the Eid al-Adha celebrations on AWednesday. About 120,000 Rohingya Muslims remain in squalied camps in Myanmar's Rakhine state living under apartheid-like conditions, cut off from adequate health care and unable to travel while more than 700,000 fled to Bangladesh during a violent army crackdown in August that the U.S. and U.N. have called ethnic cleansing. | PHYO HEIN KYAW / VIA AFP-JIJI

/

U.N. warns of ‘lost generation’ of Rohingya children as half a million languish in refugee camps

Reuters

GENEVA – The United Nations warned on Thursday of what it described as a lost generation of Muslim Rohingya children, with half a million in refugee camps in Bangladesh facing dangers including disease and floods and those still in Myanmar lacking access to proper education.

One year since 700,000 Rohingyas fled a violent crackdown by Myanmar security forces in Rakhine state, the U.N. Children’s Fund (UNICEF) gave a bleak assessment of the outlook for children on either side of the border.

“We are talking about risking the loss or the potential loss of a generation of Rohingya children,” UNICEF spokesman Simon Ingram told news conference in Geneva after spending six weeks in the camps in Cox’s Bazar.

“It isn’t just the half a million children or so on the Bangladeshi side of border but it’s also those who are still left behind in Rakhine state, whose access to education is patchy at best and highly limited,” he said.

The U.N. estimates that 530,000 to 600,000 stateless Rohingya remain in Rakhine state, including some 360,000 children, he said. The U.N. has limited access there.

The Rohingya, who regard themselves as native to Rakhine state, are widely considered as interlopers by Myanmar’s Buddhist majority and are denied citizenship.

Myanmar’s military launched the crackdown in northern Rakhine a year ago in response to militant attacks. The civilian administration of government leader Aung San Suu Kyi defended what it described as a legitimate counter-insurgency operation.

The administration has said it is ready to accept back refugees. Suu Kyi said on Tuesday spaces have been mapped out for the resettlement of people who fled.

Ingram said the prospects for their return to Myanmar anytime soon were bleak, despite a voluntary repatriation agreement signed by the Yangon government and U.N. agencies in June. He said conditions in Rakhine remained unsafe.

UNICEF said it was expanding education programs in the camps in Bangladesh, currently for children up to the age of 14, to try to meet the needs of older children.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

An anchor for China's top broadcaster is seen in a screenshot from an English-language video uploaded to YouTube on Monday night sarcastically blasting U.S. President Donald Trump.
China's top broadcaster sarcastically thanks Trump for making rival great again
China's top broadcaster has taken to YouTube to roast U.S. President Donald Trump, in a sarcastic video titled "Thanks Mr. Trump, you are GREAT!" mocking the American leader over his trade policy t...
Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull pauses during a news conference in Canberra on Tuesday.
Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, fighting for political life, dumps tax policy
Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's grip on power slipped further on Wednesday when he was forced to abandon his centerpiece tax policy and a conservative rival in his own party canvass...
Kem Sokha, leader of the Cambodia National Rescue Party, casts his ballot at a polling station in Phnom Penh during the June 2017 local elections.
Cambodia opposition leader Kem Sokha denied bail again
Cambodia opposition leader Kem Sokha was denied bail Wednesday after almost a year in jail on treason charges that critics say were trumped up by premier Hun Sen to gift himself a free run in last ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Rohingya Muslim children slice meat from a slaughtered cow at the Thet Kel Pyin camp in Rakhine state during the Eid al-Adha celebrations on AWednesday. About 120,000 Rohingya Muslims remain in squalied camps in Myanmar's Rakhine state living under apartheid-like conditions, cut off from adequate health care and unable to travel while more than 700,000 fled to Bangladesh during a violent army crackdown in August that the U.S. and U.N. have called ethnic cleansing. | PHYO HEIN KYAW / VIA AFP-JIJI A Rohingya Muslim child stands outside a shelter at the Thet Kel Pyin camp in Myanmar's Rakhine state during the Eid al-Adha celebrations on Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , , ,