1,300 disabled people abused at workplaces in Japan in fiscal 2017

JIJI

The number of people with disabilities who were abused at workplaces in fiscal 2017 surged 34.6 percent from the previous year to 1,308 cases, the labor ministry said Wednesday.

The figure marked the highest annual level since the survey started in fiscal 2013. Abuse cases included nonpayment of wages and assaults.

The number of offices where such abuse took place grew 2.8 percent to 597, also the highest level.

The latest results reflect an increase in the number of reports and come amid the rising employment of disabled people and a concomitant growth in awareness of abuse.

Some cases were attributable to businesses that went bust and failed to pay wages to disabled workers. The number of such workers who faced financial abuse, including nonpayment of salaries, stood at 1,162, or over 80 percent of the total.

Power harassment, or bullying mainly by work superiors, and other forms of psychological abuse affected 116 people.

